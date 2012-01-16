Join our fan page
BykovTrend_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 11382
BykovTrend_HTF_Signal shows a trend direction or a signal for performing a deal generated by BykovTrend indicator at the chosen bar as a graphic object with colored trend indication or deal direction and sends alerts or audio signals in case of a market entry moment.
In case a trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by a graphic object in the form of the right arrow, the color of which corresponds to a trend direction. In case a trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator alerts by the arrow, color and direction of which correspond to a performed deal direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- BykovTrend indicator input parameters:
//+------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+------------------------------------------------+ input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Indicator timeframe for the indicator calculation input int RISK=3; input int SSP=9;
BykovTrend_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Signal bar index, 0 is a current bar input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels name input color UpSymol_Color=Lime; // Growth symbol color input color DnSymol_Color=Magenta; // Downfall symbol color input color IndName_Color=DarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal shift of the name input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical shift of the name input bool ShowIndName=true; // Indicator name display input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal shift input uint Y_=20; // Vertical shift
BykovTrend_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Actuation indication version input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of submitted alerts
In case several BykovTrend_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicators labels names) string variable value.
Place the BykovTrend.mq5 indicator compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators\.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/681
