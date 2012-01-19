The CCHOOnArray class is intended for calculation of the Chaikin Volatility indicator (CHV) on indicator buffers.

Usage:

The Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function of the indicator:

int aVPeriod is a main period of the indicator;

is a main period of the indicator; int aSmPeriod is a period of smoothing of the range;

is a period of smoothing of the range; ENUM_MA_METHOD aMethod is a method of smoothing of the range.

The Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

const int aRatesTotal is the rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is the rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc is the prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is the prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; double aDataHigh[] is the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation;

is the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation; double aDataLow[] is the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation;

is the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation; double & aR[], is an intermediate auxiliary buffer;

is an intermediate auxiliary buffer; double & aRS[] is an intermediate auxiliary buffer;

is an intermediate auxiliary buffer; double & aCHV[] is the buffer with calculated values.

Additional methods:

int BarsRequired() returns the minimum number of bars required for the indicator calculation;

returns the minimum number of bars required for the indicator calculation; string Name() returns a string with the indicator name.

The Test_CHVOnArray.mq5 file is an indicator demonstrating how to use the CCHVOnArray class. The IncCHVOnArray file must be located in the MQL5\Include\IncOnArray directory of the terminal data folder (the IncOnArray folder must be created).

Chaikin's volatility indicator calculates the spread between the maximum and minimum prices. It judges the value of volatility basing on the amplitude between the maximum and the minimum. Unlike Average True Range, Chaikin's indicator doesn't take gaps into account.