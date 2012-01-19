The CTrixOnArray class is intended for calculation of Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) on an indicator buffer.



Usage:



The Init() method with the following parameters is called in the OnInit() function of the indicator:

int aPeriod is indicator period;

is indicator period; ENUM_MA_METHOD aMethod is a method of smoothing.

The Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

const int aRatesTotal is the rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is the rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc is the prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is the prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; double aData[] is a buffer with data for the indicator calculation;

is a buffer with data for the indicator calculation; double aM1[] is an intermediate buffer for calculations;

is an intermediate buffer for calculations; double aM2[] is an intermediate buffer for calculations;

is an intermediate buffer for calculations; double aM3[] is an intermediate buffer for calculations;

is an intermediate buffer for calculations; double aTrix[] is the buffer with calculated values of the indicator.

int BarsRequired() returns the minimum number of bars required for the indicator calculation;

returns the minimum number of bars required for the indicator calculation; string Name() returns a string with the indicator name;

Additional methods:

Test_TrixOnArray.mq5 is an indicator demonstrating how to use the CTrixOnArray class. The IncTrixOnArray file must be located in the MQL5\Include\IncOnArray directory of the terminal data folder (the IncOnArray folder must be created). The CMAOnArray class for the IncMAOnArray file is required for this class for work.

Triple Exponential Average (TRIX) was developed by Jack Hutson as an oscillator of the overbought/oversold market conditions. It can also be used as the Momentum indicator. Triple smoothing is used for removing the cyclic components in price movements with the period less than that of TRIX.