The CFractalsOnArray class is intended for calculation of Fractals on indicator buffers.

Usage:

Preparation (initialization) is not required.

The Solve() method with the following parameters is called in the OnCalculate() function:

const int aRatesTotal is the rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is the rates_total variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; const int aPrevCalc is the prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters;

is the prev_calculated variable from the OnCalculate() function parameters; double aDataHigh[] is the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation;

is the buffer with the High data for the indicator calculation; double aDataLow[] is the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation;

is the buffer with the Low data for the indicator calculation; double aUpper[] is the buffer with up fractals.

is the buffer with up fractals. double aLower[] is the buffer with down fractals.

int BarsRequired() returns the minimum number of bars required for the indicator calculation;

returns the minimum number of bars required for the indicator calculation; string Name() returns a string with the indicator name.

Additional methods:

The Test_FractalsOnArray.mq5 file is an indicator demonstrating how to use the CFractalsOnArray class. The IncFractalsOnArray file must be located in the MQL5\Include\IncOnArray directory of the terminal data folder (the IncOnArray folder must be created).

A Fractal is one of five indicators of Bill Williams’ trading system, which allows to detect the bottom or the top. Technical definition of the upwards fractal is a series of at least five successive bars, with the highest HIGH in the middle, and two lower HIGHs on both sides. The reversing set is a series of at least five successive bars, with the lowest LOW in the middle, and two higher LOWs on both sides, which correlates to the sell fractal. The fractals show upper and lower values and are marked by coloured signs on the chart.