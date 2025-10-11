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TakeStop - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Displays price levels for simulated trades, including the set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, for the selected trading direction. It also shows brief statistics, including an hourly breakdown for entry.
The user sets the Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) amounts as a percentage and specifies the trading direction: Buy or Sell.
Ichimoku Edge is based on the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with default settings. It generates Buy and Sell signals from the cross of the Chikou Span with the price, confirmed by the position of price and Chikou Span relative to the Kumo (cloud).CrossFire Alert - Fast alerts. Smarter entries.
It’s a powerful moving average crossover indicator that instantly notifies you when two MAs cross, so you never miss a signal.
Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window. This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices, making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.Heikin Ashi MT4 EA
Designed to trade using Heikin Ashi candles. By smoothing price action and filtering out market noise, this EA creates a clear map of market direction, allowing traders to catch strong trends, avoid false reversals, and manage trades with confidence.