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Ichimoku Edge MT4 EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Ichimoku Edge is based on the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with default settings. It generates Buy and Sell signals from the cross of the Chikou Span with the price, confirmed by the position of price and Chikou Span relative to the Kumo (cloud).
Backtest Results
Strategy Logic
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A Buy signal occurs when the Chikou Span crosses the price from below, confirmed when both current price and Chikou are above the Kumo.
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A Sell signal occurs when the Chikou Span crosses the price from above, confirmed when both current price and Chikou are below the Kumo.
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All open trades close automatically when an opposite (reverse) signal appears.
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No fixed Stop Loss or Take Profit are used; exits rely entirely on signal reversals.
Money Management
Two position-sizing modes are supported:
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Fixed lot size — trades use a predefined volume.
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ATR-based sizing — dynamically adjusts lot size based on risk % or money value using the Average True Range indicator.
Key Input Parameters
Ichimoku Settings:
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Tenkan = 9
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Kijun = 26
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Senkou = 52
Money Management:
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Lots – fixed position size.
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MM – enable ATR-based risk management.
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ATR_Period, ATR_Multiplier – ATR settings.
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Risk / MoneyRisk – percentage or fixed money risk.
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UseMoneyInsteadOfPercentage – switch between % or currency-based risk.
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UseEquityInsteadOfBalance – risk from equity instead of balance.
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LotDigits – precision for broker lot size.
Miscellaneous:
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OrderComment – order label.
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Slippage – max slippage allowed.
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Magic – unique EA identifier.
Notes
This EA works best on higher timeframes and trending markets. For best results, test various Ichimoku and ATR settings before live use.
It’s a powerful moving average crossover indicator that instantly notifies you when two MAs cross, so you never miss a signal.Trade By Retail Sentiment
This Expert Advisor uses retail trader sentiment from the Ziwox API to implement a contrarian trading strategy, taking trades opposite to the majority of retail positions. By combining sentiment data with a moving average trend filter, it identifies potential market reversals and avoids crowded trades. The EA automatically fetches and parses sentiment in real-time, executes buy or sell orders based on contrarian logic, and displays clear visual indicators of retail long and short ratios directly on the chart, providing traders with both actionable signals and market insight.
Displays price levels for simulated trades, including the set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, for the selected trading direction. It also shows brief statistics, including an hourly breakdown for entry.Reverse Engineered RSI (MT4)
Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window. This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices, making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.