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Indicators

Reverse Engineered RSI (MT4) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mario Jemic
Mario Jemic

Mario Jemic

About Me
Chartered Capital Markets & Securities Analyst (CMSA) with a strong background in algorithmic trading, financial markets, and software engineering.
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Reverse_Engineered_RSI.mq4 (3.09 KB) view
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 Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window.

This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices,

making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.

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