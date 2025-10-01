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CrossFire Alert - Fast alerts. Smarter entries. - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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MetaTrader’s default moving average indicator does not include alerts for crossovers. This means traders often miss good opportunities unless they are glued to the screen.
CrossFire Alert solves this problem. It’s a powerful moving average crossover indicator that instantly notifies you when two MAs cross, so you never miss a signal.
With CrossFire Alert you can:
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Display two customizable moving averages directly on your chart.
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Get instant alerts (on-screen, email, or push notifications).
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Choose between different MA types (Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Weighted, etc.).
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Adjust period, shift, colors, and signal display.
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See buy/sell arrows whenever a crossover occurs.
Why Use CrossFire Alert?
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Helps you spot fresh trends and reversals in real time.
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Works in both trend-following and reversal strategies.
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Flexible settings allow you to adapt it to any pair or timeframe.
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Saves time by sending alerts so you don’t need to monitor the charts constantly.
This Expert Advisor uses retail trader sentiment from the Ziwox API to implement a contrarian trading strategy, taking trades opposite to the majority of retail positions. By combining sentiment data with a moving average trend filter, it identifies potential market reversals and avoids crowded trades. The EA automatically fetches and parses sentiment in real-time, executes buy or sell orders based on contrarian logic, and displays clear visual indicators of retail long and short ratios directly on the chart, providing traders with both actionable signals and market insight.Dollar Index Tracker - See the Dollar Index right below your chart.
Dollar Index Tracker displays the US Dollar Index (USDX / DXY) directly below the chart of your current trading pair. This makes it easy to compare the strength of the US Dollar against a basket of major currencies while analyzing your pair at the same time.
Ichimoku Edge is based on the standard Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator with default settings. It generates Buy and Sell signals from the cross of the Chikou Span with the price, confirmed by the position of price and Chikou Span relative to the Kumo (cloud).TakeStop
Displays price levels for simulated trades, including the set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, for the selected trading direction. It also shows brief statistics, including an hourly breakdown for entry.