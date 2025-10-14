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Heikin Ashi MT4 EA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Designed to trade using Heikin Ashi candles. By smoothing price action and filtering out market noise, this EA creates a clear map of market direction, allowing traders to catch strong trends, avoid false reversals, and manage trades with confidence.
Key Features & Parameters
1. Heikin Ashi Candle Integration
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Smoothed Trend Visualization – Removes random noise for cleaner signals.
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Bullish/Bearish Color Detection – EA trades only when clear Heikin Ashi trend shifts appear.
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Customizable Heikin Ashi Settings – Adjust smoothing to match your strategy.
2. Smart Trade Management
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Close on Trend Flip – Exits trades instantly when candle colors reverse.
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Equity & Profit Controls – Close all trades when floating profit/loss hits your set threshold.
Key Benefits of Using Heikin Ashi TrendMap EA
✅ Clear Trend Detection – Filters out choppy moves and false signals.
✅ Works on Any Pair & Timeframe – From scalping to swing trading.
✅ Hands-Free Automation – Executes entries and exits without hesitation.
✅ Emotion-Free Trading – Relies on Heikin Ashi rules, not human guesswork.
✅ Flexible Settings – Adaptable for aggressive or conservative strategies.
Reverse Engineered RSI projects traditional RSI levels — 30, 50, and 70 — directly onto the price chart instead of the oscillator window. This lets traders see where RSI overbought, oversold, and equilibrium zones align with actual market prices, making it easier to spot precise support, resistance, and potential reversal levels without switching views or relying on hidden momentum data.TakeStop
Displays price levels for simulated trades, including the set Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) values, for the selected trading direction. It also shows brief statistics, including an hourly breakdown for entry.
Macd is the first to indicate bearish or bullish direction, secondly SAR in correlation with price indicates a swing in direction (Sar Flip above or below price), third conformation is the sma 40 shifted 3 and the closed price above or below the sma.Data collector (profit/equity)
I wrote this indicator to compare two modes, timeframes and analyze the settings of my EA. You can make adjustments to suit your requirements or add something. The data collected is saved to a file every 5 minutes (one file per instance).