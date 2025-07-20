Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CBitBuffer Class - Data Serialization in MQL5 - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6704
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
CBitBuffer Class - Bit-Level Data Serialization in MQL5
The CBitBuffer class provides a robust foundation for bit-level data serialization in MQL5, offering fine-grained control over data storage and retrieval. The class includes support for various data types, including variable-length integers (VLQ with ZigZag encoding), and serialization of strings and structures, which are excellent for optimizing space. The class employs optimizations like internal buffering and exponential array growth to enhance performance and provides a comprehensive error handling system. It's particularly useful for network communication or file storage where minimizing data size is crucial (e.g., compression of tick data).
Key Features:
- Bit-level Operations: Allows writing and reading data bit by bit, or in specified bit lengths up to 64 bits.
- Data Type Support: Includes methods for bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, float, double, string, and struct.
- Variable-Length Integers (VLQ): Implements VLQ encoding for int, uint, long, and ulong values, which can significantly save space for frequently small integer values.
- Error Handling: Provides an ENUM_BIT_BUFFER_ERROR enum and GetLastError()/GetLastErrorString() methods for robust error management.
- Buffer Management: Offers functions to clear, finalize, set raw buffer content, save to file, and load from file.
- Internal Buffering: Uses internal 64-bit buffers (m_writeBufferInternal, m_readBufferInternal) to optimize bit-level operations by accumulating bits before writing to or reading from the main ulong[] array.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| CBitBuffer Class | //| Reads/writes individual bits or bit sequences to ulong[] buffer. | //| Supports efficient bit manipulation and mixed read/write ops. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ class CBitBuffer { public: // Core bit operations bool WriteBit(bool bit); // Writes a single bit bool WriteBits(ulong value, int numberOfBits); // Writes N bits from a ulong bool ReadBit(); // Reads a single bit ulong ReadBits(int numberOfBits); // Reads N bits as a ulong ulong PeekBits(int numberOfBits); // Reads N bits without advancing position public: // Position and size management bool SetReadPosition(long bitPosition); // Sets read position in bits long GetReadPosition(); bool ResetReadPosition(); // Resets read position to 0 bool SkipBits(long bitsToSkip); // Skips N bits from current read position long GetTotalWrittenBits(); // Total bits written long GetTotalBytesWritten(); // Total bytes written long GetTotalBytesAllocated(); // Total allocated bytes long GetRemainingReadBits(); // Remaining bits to read public: // Data type specific read/write operations bool WriteBool(bool value); bool WriteChar(char value); bool WriteUChar(uchar value); bool WriteShort(short value); bool WriteUShort(ushort value); bool WriteInt(int value); bool WriteUInt(uint value); bool WriteLong(long value); bool WriteULong(ulong value); bool WriteDatetime(datetime value); bool WriteFloat(float value); // Writes a 32-bit float bool WriteDouble(double value); // Writes a 64-bit double bool WriteString(string value); // Writes string with length prefix template<typename T> bool WriteStruct(T &struct_object); // Writes struct with length prefix bool ReadBool(); char ReadChar(); uchar ReadUChar(); short ReadShort(); ushort ReadUShort(); int ReadInt(); uint ReadUInt(); long ReadLong(); ulong ReadULong(); datetime ReadDatetime(); float ReadFloat(); // Reads a 32-bit float double ReadDouble(); // Reads a 64-bit double string ReadString(); // Reads string with length prefix template<typename T> T ReadStruct(); // Reads struct with length prefix public: // Variable-length encoding for integers (VLQ) bool WriteVarInt(int value); // Writes signed int using ZigZag + VLQ bool WriteVarUInt(uint value); // Writes unsigned int using VLQ bool WriteVarLong(long value); // Writes signed long using ZigZag + VLQ bool WriteVarULong(ulong value); // Writes unsigned long using VLQ int ReadVarInt(); // Reads signed int using ZigZag + VLQ uint ReadVarUInt(); // Reads unsigned int using VLQ long ReadVarLong(); // Reads signed long using ZigZag + VLQ ulong ReadVarULong(); // Reads unsigned long using VLQ public: // Buffer management void Clear(); // Clears buffer content and resets state bool GetFinalizedBuffer(ulong &destinationArray[]); // Copies buffer content to array bool SetRawBuffer(const ulong &sourceBuffer[]); // Sets buffer content from array bool Save(string filename); // Saves buffer to file bool Load(string filename); // Loads buffer from file public: // Error handling ENUM_BIT_BUFFER_ERROR GetLastError(); // Returns last error code string GetLastErrorString(); // Returns error description string void ClearLastError() ; // Clears last error void PrintHex(); // Prints main buffer in hex (debugging) };
The complete test example "CBitBuffer_Test.mq5" provided above is the best way to detect errors and verify the class's capabilities.
The header file "TicksShort.mqh" provides an alternative implementation of 'TicksShort' tick compression library by fxsaber, utilizing VLQ encoding from 'CBitBuffer' class.
Updates:
2025.07.21 - v.1.01 :
- The CBitBuffer class actively prevents illegal attempts to write after a read operation has begun, which helps in maintaining data integrity.
- Users receive a specific error (BIT_BUFFER_MIXED_OPERATION_ERROR) when they attempt to mix operations.
2025.07.22 - v.1.02 :
- Changed design of the class to allow the mixed read/write operations, by correct handling of partial flushes/refills, which helps in maintaining data integrity when switching between read and write modes.
- Removed the variable (m_operationMode) and the error code (BIT_BUFFER_MIXED_OPERATION_ERROR).
- Cleaned the code comments for better clarity of intent.
- Updated examples in "CBitBuffer_Test.mq5" to cover more test cases.
This indicator detects a specific bearish spike formation over 3 candlesCreat Button Close BuySell On Chart
MQL5 script for MetaTrader 5 that adds two buttons to close all buy or sell positions for the current symbol.
This MetaTrader 5 (MT5) custom indicator, boomSpikeBoxMitigationFinal.mq5, detects a specific bullish spike pattern on the chart and marks entry zones using rectangles and horizontal lines. Once the price returns to ("mitigates") the entry level, the entry line is shortened to the mitigation point.Seven strategies in One expert
Name of expert is 'MultiStrategyEA'