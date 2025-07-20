CBitBuffer Class - Bit-Level Data Serialization in MQL5

The CBitBuffer class provides a robust foundation for bit-level data serialization in MQL5, offering fine-grained control over data storage and retrieval. The class includes support for various data types, including variable-length integers (VLQ with ZigZag encoding), and serialization of strings and structures, which are excellent for optimizing space. The class employs optimizations like internal buffering and exponential array growth to enhance performance and provides a comprehensive error handling system. It's particularly useful for network communication or file storage where minimizing data size is crucial (e.g., compression of tick data).





Key Features:

Bit-level Operations : Allows writing and reading data bit by bit, or in specified bit lengths up to 64 bits.

: Allows writing and reading data bit by bit, or in specified bit lengths up to 64 bits. Data Type Support : Includes methods for bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, float, double, string, and struct.

: Includes methods for bool, char, uchar, short, ushort, int, uint, long, ulong, datetime, float, double, string, and struct. Variable-Length Integers (VLQ) : Implements VLQ encoding for int, uint, long, and ulong values, which can significantly save space for frequently small integer values.

: Implements VLQ encoding for int, uint, long, and ulong values, which can significantly save space for frequently small integer values. Error Handling : Provides an ENUM_BIT_BUFFER_ERROR enum and GetLastError()/GetLastErrorString() methods for robust error management.

: Provides an ENUM_BIT_BUFFER_ERROR enum and GetLastError()/GetLastErrorString() methods for robust error management. Buffer Management : Offers functions to clear, finalize, set raw buffer content, save to file, and load from file.

: Offers functions to clear, finalize, set raw buffer content, save to file, and load from file. Internal Buffering: Uses internal 64-bit buffers (m_writeBufferInternal, m_readBufferInternal) to optimize bit-level operations by accumulating bits before writing to or reading from the main ulong[] array.

class CBitBuffer { public : bool WriteBit( bool bit); bool WriteBits( ulong value, int numberOfBits); bool ReadBit(); ulong ReadBits( int numberOfBits); ulong PeekBits( int numberOfBits); public : bool SetReadPosition( long bitPosition); long GetReadPosition(); bool ResetReadPosition(); bool SkipBits( long bitsToSkip); long GetTotalWrittenBits(); long GetTotalBytesWritten(); long GetTotalBytesAllocated(); long GetRemainingReadBits(); public : bool WriteBool( bool value); bool WriteChar( char value); bool WriteUChar( uchar value); bool WriteShort( short value); bool WriteUShort( ushort value); bool WriteInt( int value); bool WriteUInt( uint value); bool WriteLong( long value); bool WriteULong( ulong value); bool WriteDatetime( datetime value); bool WriteFloat( float value); bool WriteDouble( double value); bool WriteString( string value); template < typename T> bool WriteStruct(T &struct_object); bool ReadBool(); char ReadChar(); uchar ReadUChar(); short ReadShort(); ushort ReadUShort(); int ReadInt(); uint ReadUInt(); long ReadLong(); ulong ReadULong(); datetime ReadDatetime(); float ReadFloat(); double ReadDouble(); string ReadString(); template < typename T> T ReadStruct(); public : bool WriteVarInt( int value); bool WriteVarUInt( uint value); bool WriteVarLong( long value); bool WriteVarULong( ulong value); int ReadVarInt(); uint ReadVarUInt(); long ReadVarLong(); ulong ReadVarULong(); public : void Clear(); bool GetFinalizedBuffer( ulong &destinationArray[]); bool SetRawBuffer( const ulong &sourceBuffer[]); bool Save( string filename); bool Load( string filename); public : ENUM_BIT_BUFFER_ERROR GetLastError (); string GetLastErrorString(); void ClearLastError() ; void PrintHex(); };





The complete test example "CBitBuffer_Test.mq5" provided above is the best way to detect errors and verify the class's capabilities.

The header file "TicksShort.mqh" provides an alternative implementation of 'TicksShort' tick compression library by fxsaber, utilizing VLQ encoding from 'CBitBuffer' class.





Updates:

2025.07.21 - v.1.01 :

The CBitBuffer class actively prevents illegal attempts to write after a read operation has begun, which helps in maintaining data integrity.

Users receive a specific error (BIT_BUFFER_MIXED_OPERATION_ERROR) when they attempt to mix operations.

2025.07.22 - v.1.02 :

Changed design of the class to allow the mixed read/write operations, by correct handling of partial flushes/refills, which helps in maintaining data integrity when switching between read and write modes.

flushes/refills, which helps in maintaining data integrity when switching between read and write modes. Removed the variable (m_operationMode) and the error code (BIT_BUFFER_MIXED_OPERATION_ERROR).

Cleaned the code comments for better clarity of intent.

Updated examples in "CBitBuffer_Test.mq5" to cover more test cases.











