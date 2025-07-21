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Indicators

Boom Index Spike Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Israr Hussain Shah
Israr Hussain Shah

Israr Hussain Shah

3.2 (23)
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95 products 6 codes 6 topics 25 comments
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candel 2.mq5 (10.74 KB) view
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Bullish Spike Pattern Detection

  • 3-bar pattern:

    • 1st candle: Green with large body (bullish spike).

    • 2nd candle: Red (pullback).

    • 3rd candle: Green with large body (bullish spike).

  • When this pattern appears, a zone is created.

Zone Creation

  • A blue rectangle is drawn from the high/low range of the 3 candles.

  • A lime green horizontal entry line is drawn at the open price of the middle (2nd) candle.

  • The line extends far into the future until price comes back.


INPUTS EXPLAINED

mq5
input color BoxColor = clrBlue;              // Color of the 3-candle pattern box
input color EntryLineColor = clrLime;        // Color of the entry line
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID; // Style of the entry line
input int BoxWidth = 2;                      // Width of box border
input int EntryLineWidth = 2;                // Width of entry line
input int EntryLineLength = 200;             // How far the mitigation line extends
```
These inputs let you fully control the style of the box and entry line.


CORE IDEA

We look for a 3-candle bullish pattern

1. First candle– strong bullish (spike)

2. Second candle – bearish retracement

3. Third candle– strong bullish spike again


When this appears, we draw:

- A box around the pattern

- A horizontal line at the 2nd candle’s open (entry point

Once price returns to that line ("mitigation"), we cut the line short and avoid redrawing it.


DATA STRUCTURES

struct PatternInfo {
  datetime time;   // Time of the pattern
  double entry;    // Entry price (open of 2nd candle)
  double high;     // Highest high of the 3 candles
  double low;      // Lowest low of the 3 candles
  bool mitigated;  // Has price returned to entry level?
};

CArrayObj activePatterns;
```
We use a struct `PatternInfo` to track each valid pattern and store it in an array. This helps avoid repeated processing.

ON INIT FUNCTION

int OnInit() {
  IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits);
  ArrayInitialize(activePatterns, 0);
  return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}
```
We set the indicator precision and prepare our array.


PATTERN DETECTION (ON EACH TICK)

```mq5
for (int i = limit - 3; i >= 0; i--) {
```
We loop through candles and look 3 bars back.

```mq5
if (isBullish(i+2) && isBearish(i+1) && isBullish(i))
```
We check if the last 3 candles fit the spike pattern: Green-Red-Green.

```mq5
double high = MathMax(MathMax(High[i], High[i+1]), High[i+2]);
double low = MathMin(MathMin(Low[i], Low[i+1]), Low[i+2]);
double entry = Open[i+1];
```
We extract high/low for box and the entry level from the 2nd (middle) candle.

```mq5
PatternInfo *pattern = new PatternInfo;
pattern.time = Time[i];
pattern.entry = entry;
pattern.high = high;
pattern.low = low;
pattern.mitigated = false;
```
Create and add this pattern to our list.
DRAW BOX AND LINE 
```mq5
string boxName = "Box_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]);
ObjectCreate(0, boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, Time[i+2], high, Time[i], low);
```
Draw the rectangle (box) from the 3-candle pattern.

```mq5
string lineName = "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]);
ObjectCreate(0, lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[i], entry, Time[i] + PeriodSeconds() * EntryLineLength, entry);
```
Draw the entry line from the 2nd candle’s open forward in time.

MITIGATION CHECK (ON EACH TICK)

Loop through all patterns:
```mq5
for (int p = 0; p < activePatterns.Total(); p++) {
  PatternInfo *pt = (PatternInfo*)activePatterns.At(p);
```
If not already mitigated, check:
```mq5
if (!pt.mitigated && Low[0] <= pt.entry)
```
If current price hits the entry level:
```mq5
pt.mitigated = true;
ObjectDelete("EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(pt.time));
```
Delete original long line.

```mq5
ObjectCreate(0, "MitigatedLine_" + IntegerToString(pt.time), OBJ_TREND, 0,
pt.time, pt.entry,
Time[0], pt.entry);
```
Create a short line showing where mitigation happened.
HELPER FUNCTIONS

### Check Bullish/Bearish:
```mq5
bool isBullish(int i) {
  return Close[i] > Open[i];
}

bool isBearish(int i) {
  return Close[i] < Open[i];
}

This indicator is simple yet powerful:

  • Detects real spike behavior in Boom
  • Visualizes smart money entries
  • Automatically detects mitigation

You can now test it live on Boom 500 or Boom 1000.


thanks comment if you want to ask or share .


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