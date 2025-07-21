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Boom Index Spike Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Bullish Spike Pattern Detection
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3-bar pattern:
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1st candle: Green with large body (bullish spike).
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2nd candle: Red (pullback).
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3rd candle: Green with large body (bullish spike).
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When this pattern appears, a zone is created.
Zone Creation
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A blue rectangle is drawn from the high/low range of the 3 candles.
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A lime green horizontal entry line is drawn at the open price of the middle (2nd) candle.
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The line extends far into the future until price comes back.
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INPUTS EXPLAINED
mq5 input color BoxColor = clrBlue; // Color of the 3-candle pattern box input color EntryLineColor = clrLime; // Color of the entry line input ENUM_LINE_STYLE EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID; // Style of the entry line input int BoxWidth = 2; // Width of box border input int EntryLineWidth = 2; // Width of entry line input int EntryLineLength = 200; // How far the mitigation line extends ``` These inputs let you fully control the style of the box and entry line.
CORE IDEA
We look for a 3-candle bullish pattern
1. First candle– strong bullish (spike)
2. Second candle – bearish retracement
3. Third candle– strong bullish spike again
When this appears, we draw:
- A box around the pattern
- A horizontal line at the 2nd candle’s open (entry point
Once price returns to that line ("mitigation"), we cut the line short and avoid redrawing it.
DATA STRUCTURES
struct PatternInfo { datetime time; // Time of the pattern double entry; // Entry price (open of 2nd candle) double high; // Highest high of the 3 candles double low; // Lowest low of the 3 candles bool mitigated; // Has price returned to entry level? }; CArrayObj activePatterns; ``` We use a struct `PatternInfo` to track each valid pattern and store it in an array. This helps avoid repeated processing.
ON INIT FUNCTION
int OnInit() { IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits); ArrayInitialize(activePatterns, 0); return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } ``` We set the indicator precision and prepare our array.
PATTERN DETECTION (ON EACH TICK)
```mq5 for (int i = limit - 3; i >= 0; i--) { ``` We loop through candles and look 3 bars back. ```mq5 if (isBullish(i+2) && isBearish(i+1) && isBullish(i)) ``` We check if the last 3 candles fit the spike pattern: Green-Red-Green. ```mq5 double high = MathMax(MathMax(High[i], High[i+1]), High[i+2]); double low = MathMin(MathMin(Low[i], Low[i+1]), Low[i+2]); double entry = Open[i+1]; ``` We extract high/low for box and the entry level from the 2nd (middle) candle. ```mq5 PatternInfo *pattern = new PatternInfo; pattern.time = Time[i]; pattern.entry = entry; pattern.high = high; pattern.low = low; pattern.mitigated = false; ``` Create and add this pattern to our list.
```mq5 string boxName = "Box_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate(0, boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0, Time[i+2], high, Time[i], low); ``` Draw the rectangle (box) from the 3-candle pattern. ```mq5 string lineName = "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate(0, lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0, Time[i], entry, Time[i] + PeriodSeconds() * EntryLineLength, entry); ``` Draw the entry line from the 2nd candle’s open forward in time.
MITIGATION CHECK (ON EACH TICK)
Loop through all patterns:
```mq5
for (int p = 0; p < activePatterns.Total(); p++) {
PatternInfo *pt = (PatternInfo*)activePatterns.At(p);
```
If not already mitigated, check:
```mq5
if (!pt.mitigated && Low[0] <= pt.entry)
```
If current price hits the entry level:
```mq5
pt.mitigated = true;
ObjectDelete("EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(pt.time));
```
Delete original long line.
```mq5
ObjectCreate(0, "MitigatedLine_" + IntegerToString(pt.time), OBJ_TREND, 0,
pt.time, pt.entry,
Time[0], pt.entry);
```
Create a short line showing where mitigation happened.
HELPER FUNCTIONS
### Check Bullish/Bearish:
```mq5
bool isBullish(int i) {
return Close[i] > Open[i];
}
bool isBearish(int i) {
return Close[i] < Open[i];
}
This indicator is simple yet powerful:
- Detects real spike behavior in Boom
- Visualizes smart money entries
- Automatically detects mitigation
You can now test it live on Boom 500 or Boom 1000.
thanks comment if you want to ask or share .
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