Bullish Spike Pattern Detection

3-bar pattern: 1st candle: Green with large body (bullish spike). 2nd candle: Red (pullback). 3rd candle: Green with large body (bullish spike).

When this pattern appears, a zone is created.

Zone Creation

A blue rectangle is drawn from the high/low range of the 3 candles.

A lime green horizontal entry line is drawn at the open price of the middle (2nd) candle.

The line extends far into the future until price comes back.





INPUTS EXPLAINED



mq5 input color BoxColor = clrBlue ; input color EntryLineColor = clrLime ; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE EntryLineStyle = STYLE_SOLID ; input int BoxWidth = 2 ; input int EntryLineWidth = 2 ; input int EntryLineLength = 200 ; ``` These inputs let you fully control the style of the box and entry line.





CORE IDEA

We look for a 3-candle bullish pattern

1. First candle– strong bullish (spike)

2. Second candle – bearish retracement

3. Third candle– strong bullish spike again





When this appears, we draw:

- A box around the pattern

- A horizontal line at the 2nd candle’s open (entry point

Once price returns to that line ("mitigation"), we cut the line short and avoid redrawing it.



DATA STRUCTURES

struct PatternInfo { datetime time; double entry; double high; double low; bool mitigated; }; CArrayObj activePatterns; ``` We use a struct `PatternInfo` to track each valid pattern and store it in an array. This helps avoid repeated processing. ON INIT FUNCTION

int OnInit () { IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); ArrayInitialize (activePatterns, 0 ); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; } ``` We set the indicator precision and prepare our array.

PATTERN DETECTION (ON EACH TICK)

```mq5 for ( int i = limit - 3 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { ``` We loop through candles and look 3 bars back. ```mq5 if (isBullish(i+ 2 ) && isBearish(i+ 1 ) && isBullish(i)) ``` We check if the last 3 candles fit the spike pattern: Green-Red-Green. ```mq5 double high = MathMax(MathMax(High[i], High[i+ 1 ]), High[i+ 2 ]); double low = MathMin(MathMin(Low[i], Low[i+ 1 ]), Low[i+ 2 ]); double entry = Open[i+ 1 ]; ``` We extract high/low for box and the entry level from the 2 nd (middle) candle. ```mq5 PatternInfo *pattern = new PatternInfo; pattern.time = Time[i]; pattern.entry = entry; pattern.high = high; pattern.low = low; pattern.mitigated = false; ``` Create and add this pattern to our list . DRAW BOX AND LINE

```mq5 string boxName = "Box_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate( 0 , boxName, OBJ_RECTANGLE, 0 , Time[i+ 2 ], high, Time[i], low); ``` Draw the rectangle (box) from the 3 -candle pattern. ```mq5 string lineName = "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString(Time[i]); ObjectCreate( 0 , lineName, OBJ_TREND, 0 , Time[i], entry, Time[i] + PeriodSeconds() * EntryLineLength, entry); ``` Draw the entry line from the 2 nd candle’s open forward in time. MITIGATION CHECK (ON EACH TICK) Loop through all patterns: ```mq5 for ( int p = 0 ; p < activePatterns.Total(); p++) { PatternInfo *pt = (PatternInfo*)activePatterns.At(p); ``` If not already mitigated, check: ```mq5 if (!pt.mitigated && Low[ 0 ] <= pt.entry) ``` If current price hits the entry level: ```mq5 pt.mitigated = true ; ObjectDelete ( "EntryLine_" + IntegerToString (pt.time)); ``` Delete original long line. ```mq5 ObjectCreate ( 0 , "MitigatedLine_" + IntegerToString (pt.time), OBJ_TREND , 0 , pt.time, pt.entry, Time[ 0 ], pt.entry); ``` Create a short line showing where mitigation happened. HELPER FUNCTIONS ### Check Bullish/Bearish: ```mq5 bool isBullish( int i) { return Close[i] > Open[i]; } bool isBearish( int i) { return Close[i] < Open[i]; }

This indicator is simple yet powerful: Detects real spike behavior in Boom

Visualizes smart money entries

Automatically detects mitigation You can now test it live on Boom 500 or Boom 1000.



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