This MT5 indicator detects Crash market spike patterns using a specific 3-candle formation:

Red-Green-Red candle pattern (where red candles are strong spikes and the green is a middle retracement).

When the pattern is found, it draws a box around the high/low of those 3 candles.

It also plots a horizontal entry line at the middle candle’s open price.

The line stays active until price returns to that level (mitigation).

Once the entry price is hit (mitigated), the entry line is replaced by a shorter fixed line from the pattern to the mitigation candle.

It works on both historical and real-time candles.