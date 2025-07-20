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Crash Spike Trade Pattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This MT5 indicator detects Crash market spike patterns using a specific 3-candle formation:
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Red-Green-Red candle pattern (where red candles are strong spikes and the green is a middle retracement).
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When the pattern is found, it draws a box around the high/low of those 3 candles.
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It also plots a horizontal entry line at the middle candle’s open price.
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The line stays active until price returns to that level (mitigation).
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Once the entry price is hit (mitigated), the entry line is replaced by a shorter fixed line from the pattern to the mitigation candle.
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It works on both historical and real-time candles.
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Visually helps identify potential return-to-zone trading opportunities.
|Input Name
|Description
|BoxColor
|Color of the zone box (default: Red).
|LineColor
|Color of the entry line (default: Dodger Blue).
|BoxWidth
|Thickness of the zone box border.
|LineWidth
|Thickness of the entry line.
|BoxStyle
|Style of the box border (solid, dashed, etc.).
|LineStyle
|Style of the entry line (solid, dashed, etc.).
//==== Input Parameters ==== input color BoxColor = clrRed; input color LineColor = clrDodgerBlue; input int BoxWidth = 2; input int LineWidth = 1; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE BoxStyle = STYLE_SOLID; input ENUM_LINE_STYLE LineStyle = STYLE_SOLID
This indicator detects a specific bearish spike formation over 3 candles:
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Candle 1:
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Bearish (Red candle).
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Long wick.
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Body must be greater than 70% of the total candle range (i.e., a strong spike).
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Candle 2 (Middle):
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Bullish (Green candle).
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Can be any size; just needs to be positive.
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Candle 3:
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Bearish again.
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Same condition as Candle 1: body > 70% of full range.
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When this pattern is found:
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It identifies a "supply zone" created by aggressive selling.
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A box is drawn around the high and low of the 3 candles.
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An entry line is drawn at the open price of the middle (green) candle, expecting price to return.
Core Idea / Strategy Concept
This tool is based on the Smart Money Concept (SMC) — particularly the idea of mitigation zones and supply/demand imbalances.
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After a strong bearish impulse, price often retraces back to the origin of the move (the middle candle).
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The indicator marks that area visually as a “mitigation zone”.
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Once price returns to this zone (entry line), it is considered "mitigated", and a trader may look for re-entry or reaction.
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It removes the entry line after mitigation to keep the chart clean and optionally draws a shorter line to show mitigation.
Practical Use:
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Look for return-to-box trades.
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Can be used for sell setups on Crash markets (or Boom with inversion).
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Works great in confluence with other indicators (like EMA, OBV, or order block confirmations).
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