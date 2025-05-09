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Range Breakout Indicator - Indicator Buffer Only - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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Input:
- Range Start Time : The starting time of the range creation
- Range End Time : The ending time of range creation
- Trade End Time : The time where the line of range zone high/low will be extended to
- Minimum Size : The minimum size of the range in point
- Maximum Size : The maximum size of the range in point
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