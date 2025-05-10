Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 11535
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The BBMA (Bollinger Bands Moving Average) trading strategy was developed by Oma Ally, a renowned Malaysian trader. The strategy combines Bollinger Bands and Moving Averages to identify trading opportunities. It's known for its high precision entry and ability to handle multiple entries, making it suitable for various markets like Forex, stocks, and crypto.
This indicator for Breakout Strategy. It doesn't print objects on the chart.RSI Timeframe Analyzer
A powerful multi-timeframe RSI dashboard that visually displays the overbought, oversold, and neutral RSI status across 9 different timeframes — from M1 to MN1.
A script that displays the useful information about the broker, the account and the full specifications of the instrument.MA2CCI
Sample Trading Sistem for cross 2MA & CCI