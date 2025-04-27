This EA scalps using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) Indicator, Stochastic Oscillator Indicator, and Bollinger Bands Indicator to identify trend or counter-trend opportunities. As a multi-pair EA, it scans multiple currency pairs for signals. This EA comes with a variety of features, including Trailing, Risk Management, Money Management, Restriction Mode, and more. With the right settings, it has the potential to generate significant profits.

Fair Value Gaps indicator or 'imbalance areas' where markets often move back to.

A powerful multi-timeframe RSI dashboard that visually displays the overbought, oversold, and neutral RSI status across 9 different timeframes — from M1 to MN1.

This indicator for Breakout Strategy. It doesn't print objects on the chart.