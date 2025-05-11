A script that displays the useful information about the broker, the account and the full specifications of the instrument. It is based on the example of "MQL4 Reference / Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties", as well as the idea of ​​the script "Market Info" by Sergey Mechanic, "https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11223".



In the screenshots I compare "contract specification" (View / Symbols / Properties) with the information from the script:



