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Market Status Info - script for MetaTrader 4

Svetoslav Boyadzhiev
Svetoslav Boyadzhiev

Svetoslav Boyadzhiev

  • Programmer and Trader at  'Masters of Risk'
  • Bulgaria
  • 1170
Developer of indicators and advisors for Meta Trader 4 and 5.
Developer of indicators for the "Masters of Risk" trading system.
2 codes 2 topics 12 comments
Views:
7216
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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A script that displays the useful information about the broker, the account and the full specifications of the instrument. It is based on the example of "MQL4 Reference  /  Constants, Enumerations and Structures  /  Environment State / Symbol Properties", as well as the idea of ​​the script "Market Info" by Sergey Mechanic, "https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11223".

In the screenshots I compare "contract specification" (View / Symbols / Properties) with the information from the script:

Admirals Group AS BenchMark Finance AD Karoll JSC

BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average BBMA - Bollinger Band Moving Average

All indicators required by BBMA Strategy in a single indicator.

Range Breakout Indicator - Indicator Buffer Only Range Breakout Indicator - Indicator Buffer Only

This indicator for Breakout Strategy. It doesn't print objects on the chart.

MA2CCI MA2CCI

Sample Trading Sistem for cross 2MA &amp; CCI

2 Moving Averages 2 Moving Averages

2 Moving Averages is a custom MQL4 indicator that uses two moving averages (fast and slow) to identify potential trend changes and generate buy or sell signals based on crossover points. It enhances signal reliability by optionally integrating support and resistance levels, helping traders confirm entry and exit zones. This tool is suitable for trend-following strategies and works across multiple time frames.