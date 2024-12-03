Why Use TimeUtils?



MQL5 provides basic date and time functions such as TimeToStruct() and StructToTime() . While sufficient for simple tasks, many common calendar operations require repetitive, verbose, and error-prone code. TimeUtils combines high performance with a rich set of calendar utilities, allowing you to write cleaner, more expressive MQL5 code while avoiding common date and time pitfalls.

Performance and Core Engine Optimized replacements for TimeToStruct() and StructToTime() .

As of v2.00+ , TimeUtils features advanced March-based conversion routines derived from the Neri–Schneider calendar algorithm .

, TimeUtils features advanced routines derived from the . TimeToStructFast() / StructToTimeFast(): Up to 10x–20x faster than native TimeToStruct and StructToTime.

Up to 10x–20x faster than native TimeToStruct and StructToTime. Instant extraction of date/time components ( Year() , Day() , Hour() , DayOfWeek() ) without forcing you to declare or fill MqlDateTime structure.

of date/time components ( Year() , Day() , Hour() , DayOfWeek() ) without forcing you to declare or fill MqlDateTime structure. Significant speed up for large backtests, optimization passes, and high-frequency processing. Advanced Functionality

Add or subtract seconds, minutes, hours, days, business days, weeks, months, quarters, and years.

Find the start or end of a minute, day, week, month, quarter, or year.

Finding the next or previous specific weekday

Calculate calendar and elapsed differences between dates.

Work with business days, weekends, week numbers, quarters, leap years, and more. Flexible Formatting Format dates using customizable format tokens (like "DDD, YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm:ss"),

Generate human-readable calendar differences such as: 2 years 3 months 5 days Simple and Consistent API TimeUtils exposes more than 150 intuitive helper functions that eliminate repetitive date/time code, making Expert Advisors easier to write, read, and maintain.

For example, instead of

MqlDateTime st; TimeToStruct ( TimeCurrent (), st); if (st.day_of_week == 5 && st.hour >= 18 )

you simply write

if (IsFriday( TimeCurrent ()) && Hour( TimeCurrent ()) >= 18 )

To trade only during the London session (08:00-17:00).

if (IsInMarketSession(SESSION_LONDON)) { }

To stop trading around news releases. if (IsNearNews( TimeCurrent (), 60 , 60 , CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH )) { }



The code is also hosted on Algo Forge here: https://forge.mql5.io/amrali/TimeUtils



CalendarDifference() is cross validated against Python's dateutil.relativedelta over more than half a million calendar intervals, including leap years, month ends, year boundaries, quarter boundaries, and randomized test cases, with zero mismatches.



Will TimeUtils bloat your EA or slow it down? No. TimeUtils is a header-only ( .mqh ) library, and the MQL5 compiler automatically removes every function you don't use. Only the functions your EA actually calls are included in the final .ex5 , so there is no unnecessary increase in executable size. Since the library is compiled directly into your EA, there are no external DLLs, no additional memory usage, and no runtime overhead. In return, your source code becomes much shorter, cleaner, and easier to maintain by replacing repetitive date/time logic with simple function calls.

Documentation & Core Capabilities:

TimeUtils is a comprehensive date and time utility library for MQL5, providing over 150 self-explanatory functions organized into logical categories. It simplifies common calendar operations, eliminates boilerplate datetime code, and correctly handles leap years, varying month lengths, business days, and other calendar edge cases. The function names should be self-explanatory; also, you can find a short description for a specific function in the TimeUtils.mqh file. The library uses a very coherent vocabulary: DateFrom → construction

Add → relative movement

→ relative movement Difference → elapsed duration

→ elapsed duration StartOf / EndOf → boundary

→ boundary Previous / Next → Adjuster

With → field replacement

→ field replacement Is → predicate 1. Core Date/Time Fast access to individual calendar fields together with lightweight helpers for constructing and converting date/time values without manually populating an MqlDateTime structure. Year( datetime ) Month( datetime ) Day( datetime ) Hour( datetime ) Minute( datetime ) Second( datetime ) DayOfWeek( datetime ) DateOnly(time) DayOfYear( datetime ) TimeOnly(time)

2. Construction & Conversion Create datetime values from calendar components or strings, and efficiently convert between datetime and MqlDateTime structures. DateFrom( 2026 , 7 , 20 ) DateFromString( "2026.07.20 14:30" ) TimeToStructFast( datetime , MqlDateTime ) StructToTimeFast( MqlDateTime ) 3. Calendar Indices & Positions Retrieve absolute calendar indices or determine the position of a timestamp within a year, quarter, month, week or day. YearIndex( datetime ) MonthIndex( datetime ) QuarterIndex( datetime ) WeekIndex( datetime ) DayIndex( datetime ) HourIndex( datetime ) MinuteIndex( datetime ) Quarter( datetime ) WeekOfYear( datetime ) WeekOfMonth( datetime ) HourOfYear( datetime ) MinuteOfYear( datetime ) HourOfQuarter( datetime ) MinuteOfQuarter( datetime ) HourOfMonth( datetime ) MinuteOfMonth( datetime ) HourOfWeek( datetime ) MinuteOfWeek( datetime ) MinuteOfDay( datetime ) SecsElapsedOfYear( datetime ) SecsElapsedOfQuarter( datetime ) SecsElapsedOfMonth( datetime ) SecsElapsedOfWeek( datetime ) SecsElapsedOfDay( datetime ) SecsElapsedOfHour( datetime ) SecsElapsedOfMinute( datetime ) SecsElapsedOfEpoch( datetime ) SecondsSinceMidnight( datetime ) 4. Navigation / Manipulation Navigate through the calendar, snap timestamps to period boundaries, replace individual date/time fields, round to common intervals, and perform calendar-aware arithmetic. StartOfMinute( datetime ) EndOfMinute( datetime ) StartOfHour( datetime ) EndOfHour( datetime ) StartOfDay( datetime ) EndOfDay( datetime ) StartOfWeek( datetime ) EndOfWeek( datetime ) StartOfMonth( datetime ) EndOfMonth( datetime ) StartOfQuarter( datetime ) EndOfQuarter( datetime ) StartOfYear( datetime ) EndOfYear( datetime ) StartOfToday() EndOfToday() StartOfTomorrow() EndOfTomorrow() StartOfYesterday() EndOfYesterday() LastDayOfWeek( datetime ) FirstWeekdayOfMonth( datetime , MONDAY ) LastDayOfMonth( datetime ) LastWeekdayOfMonth( datetime , FRIDAY ) LastDayOfQuarter( datetime ) NthWeekdayOfYearMonth( 2026 , 11 , Nth, FRIDAY ) LastDayOfYear( datetime ) NextDayOfWeek( datetime , MONDAY ) PreviousDayOfWeek( datetime , MONDAY ) NextOrSame( datetime , SUNDAY ) PreviousOrSame( datetime , SUNDAY ) NextSunday( datetime ) PreviousSunday( datetime ) NextMonday( datetime ) PreviousMonday( datetime ) NextTuesday( datetime ) PreviousTuesday( datetime ) NextWednesday( datetime ) PreviousWednesday( datetime ) NextThursday( datetime ) PreviousThursday( datetime ) NextFriday( datetime ) PreviousFriday( datetime ) NextSaturday( datetime ) PreviousSaturday( datetime ) RoundToMinute( datetime ) CeilToMinute( datetime ) RoundToHour( datetime ) CeilToHour( datetime ) RoundToDay( datetime ) CeilToDay( datetime ) RoundToWeek( datetime ) CeilToWeek( datetime ) WithSecond( datetime , 30 ) WithMonth( datetime , 12 ) WithMinute( datetime , 45 ) WithYear( datetime , 2030 ) WithHour( datetime , 14 ) WithTime( datetime , 14 , 30 , 0 ) WithDay( datetime , 15 ) WithDate( datetime , 2026 , 7 , 20 ) WithDayOfWeek( datetime , FRIDAY ) AddSeconds( datetime , 30 ) SubSeconds( datetime , 30 ) AddMinutes( datetime , 15 ) SubMinutes( datetime , 15 ) AddHours( datetime , 8 ) SubHours( datetime , 8 ) AddDays( datetime , 5 ) SubDays( datetime , 5 ) AddBusinessDays( datetime , 5 ) SubBusinessDays( datetime , 5 ) AddWeeks( datetime , 2 ) SubWeeks( datetime , 2 ) AddMonths( datetime , 3 ) SubMonths( datetime , 3 ) AddQuarters( datetime , 2 ) SubQuarters( datetime , 2 ) AddYears( datetime , 10 ) SubYears( datetime , 10 ) AddPeriod( datetime , MqlDateTime period) SubPeriod( datetime , MqlDateTime period) 5. Difference & Duration Calculate exact elapsed time or calendar-aware differences between two timestamps, including business days, calendar months and human-readable calendar periods. DifferenceInSeconds(from, to) DifferenceInBusinessDays(from, to) DifferenceInMinutes(from, to) DifferenceInWeekendDays(from, to) DifferenceInHours(from, to) DifferenceInDays(from, to) DifferenceInWeeks(from, to) DifferenceInMonths(from, to) DifferenceInQuarters(from, to) DifferenceInYears(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarDays(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarWeeks(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarMonths(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarQuarters(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarYears(from, to) CalendarDifference(from, to, MqlDateTime period) CalendarDifferenceToString(from, to) 6. Validation & Comparison Convenience functions for validating dates, comparing timestamps, and checking whether a date belongs to the current calendar period. IsWeekday( datetime ) IsWeekend( datetime ) IsSunday( datetime ) IsThursday( datetime ) IsMonday( datetime ) IsFriday( datetime ) IsTuesday( datetime ) IsSaturday( datetime ) IsWednesday( datetime ) IsFirstDayOfMonth( datetime ) IsToday( datetime ) IsLastDayOfMonth( datetime ) IsTomorrow( datetime ) IsYesterday( datetime ) IsCurrentMinute( datetime ) IsCurrentMonth( datetime ) IsCurrentHour( datetime ) IsCurrentQuarter( datetime ) IsCurrentWeek( datetime ) IsCurrentYear( datetime ) IsSameMinute(a, b) IsSameMonth(a, b) IsSameHour(a, b) IsSameQuarter(a, b) IsSameDay(a, b) IsSameYear(a, b) IsSameWeek(a, b) 7. Calendar Information Query calendar properties such as month lengths, week counts and leap years. DaysInMonth( 2026 , 7 ) WeeksInMonth( 2026 , 7 ) DaysInYear( 2026 ) WeeksInYear( 2026 ) IsLeapYear( 2028 ) 8. Formatting & Display Format dates and durations using built-in helpers or customizable format strings for reports, logs and user interfaces. string DayName( ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK ) string MonthName( 7 ) string SecondsToString( 3661 ) string t2s( datetime , TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES ) string TimeFormat( datetime , "YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm" ) List of all available time formats for TimeFormat(): string TimeFormat( const datetime t, const string format = "YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm" );

9. Trading Sessions

Utilities for recurring daily trading sessions, including the four major FX sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York) as well as user-defined sessions. Sessions may occur within a single day or span midnight, and built-in FX sessions can be converted from UTC into broker server time (or any other time zone) by supplying the corresponding UTC offset, for example:

int offset = ( int )( TimeTradeServer () - TimeGMT ());

IsInSession( 8 , 0 , 17 , 0 ) IsInMarketSession(SESSION_LONDON) IsInSession(time, IsInMarketSession(time, 8 , 0 , 17 , 0 ) SESSION_LONDON, utcOffsetSeconds) IsInSession( "08:00" , CurrentMarketSession() "17:00" ) CurrentMarketSession(time, utcOffsetSeconds) MarketSessionName(CurrentMarketSession()) IsSessionOverlap(SESSION_LONDON, SESSION_NEW_YORK) IsSessionOverlap(time, SESSION_LONDON, SESSION_NEW_YORK, utcOffsetSeconds)

10. Economic Calendar / News

TimeUtils also provides lightweight helpers for working with the MQL5 Economic Calendar, including news blackout detection and countdowns to upcoming economic events.

IsNearNews(checkTime, TimeUntilNews(from, eventTime, events) before, after) IsNearNews(checkTime, TimeUntilNews(from, before, CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH ) after, CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH )



Basic example:

#include "TimeUtils.mqh" void OnStart () { datetime t = TimeLocal (); Print ( t2s(t, TIME_DATE | TIME_SECONDS ) ); Print ( Year(t) ); Print ( Month(t) ); Print ( Day(t) ); Print ( Hour(t) ); Print ( Minute(t) ); Print ( Second(t) ); Print ( DayOfWeek(t) ); Print ( DayOfYear(t) ); MqlDateTime dt[ 1 ] = {}; TimeToStructFast(t, dt[ 0 ]); ArrayPrint (dt); dt[ 0 ].year += 1 ; Print (StructToTimeFast(dt[ 0 ])); }

The two attached scripts "basic.mq5" and "advanced.mq5" shows the basic and advanced usage examples.

An example output from "basic.mq5" script:









An example output from "advanced.mq5" script:

Updates: