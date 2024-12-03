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High-Performance Time Functions (TimeUtils) - library for MetaTrader 5
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Why Use TimeUtils?
MQL5 provides basic date and time functions such as TimeToStruct() and StructToTime() . While sufficient for simple tasks, many common calendar operations require repetitive, verbose, and error-prone code. TimeUtils combines high performance with a rich set of calendar utilities, allowing you to write cleaner, more expressive MQL5 code while avoiding common date and time pitfalls.
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Performance and Core Engine
Advanced Functionality
Flexible Formatting
Simple and Consistent API
For example, instead of
MqlDateTime st; TimeToStruct(TimeCurrent(), st); if(st.day_of_week == 5 && st.hour >= 18)
you simply write
if(IsFriday(TimeCurrent()) && Hour(TimeCurrent()) >= 18)
To trade only during the London session (08:00-17:00).
// London session (08:00 -> 17:00 UTC) if(IsInMarketSession(SESSION_LONDON)) { // Trading logic... }
To stop trading around news releases.
// Skip trading ±60 min around high-impact news if(IsNearNews(TimeCurrent(), 60, 60, CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH)) { // Stop trading... }
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The code is also hosted on Algo Forge here: https://forge.mql5.io/amrali/TimeUtils
CalendarDifference() is cross validated against Python's dateutil.relativedelta over more than half a million calendar intervals, including leap years, month ends, year boundaries, quarter boundaries, and randomized test cases, with zero mismatches.
Documentation & Core Capabilities:
TimeUtils is a comprehensive date and time utility library for MQL5, providing over 150 self-explanatory functions organized into logical categories. It simplifies common calendar operations, eliminates boilerplate datetime code, and correctly handles leap years, varying month lengths, business days, and other calendar edge cases.
The function names should be self-explanatory; also, you can find a short description for a specific function in the TimeUtils.mqh file.
The library uses a very coherent vocabulary:
- DateFrom → construction
- Add → relative movement
- Difference → elapsed duration
- StartOf / EndOf → boundary
- Previous / Next → Adjuster
- With → field replacement
- Is → predicate
1. Core Date/Time
Fast access to individual calendar fields together with lightweight helpers for constructing and converting date/time values without manually populating an MqlDateTime structure.
//==================================================================== // Calendar Fields //==================================================================== Year(datetime) Month(datetime) Day(datetime) Hour(datetime) Minute(datetime) Second(datetime) DayOfWeek(datetime) DateOnly(time) DayOfYear(datetime) TimeOnly(time)
2. Construction & Conversion
Create datetime values from calendar components or strings, and efficiently convert between datetime and MqlDateTime structures.
//==================================================================== // Construction & Conversion //==================================================================== DateFrom(2026, 7, 20) DateFromString("2026.07.20 14:30") TimeToStructFast(datetime, MqlDateTime) StructToTimeFast(MqlDateTime)
3. Calendar Indices & Positions
Retrieve absolute calendar indices or determine the position of a timestamp within a year, quarter, month, week or day.
//==================================================================== // Absolute Indices //==================================================================== YearIndex(datetime) MonthIndex(datetime) QuarterIndex(datetime) WeekIndex(datetime) DayIndex(datetime) HourIndex(datetime) MinuteIndex(datetime) //==================================================================== // Position Within Calendar //==================================================================== Quarter(datetime) WeekOfYear(datetime) WeekOfMonth(datetime) HourOfYear(datetime) MinuteOfYear(datetime) HourOfQuarter(datetime) MinuteOfQuarter(datetime) HourOfMonth(datetime) MinuteOfMonth(datetime) HourOfWeek(datetime) MinuteOfWeek(datetime) MinuteOfDay(datetime) SecsElapsedOfYear(datetime) SecsElapsedOfQuarter(datetime) SecsElapsedOfMonth(datetime) SecsElapsedOfWeek(datetime) SecsElapsedOfDay(datetime) SecsElapsedOfHour(datetime) SecsElapsedOfMinute(datetime) SecsElapsedOfEpoch(datetime) SecondsSinceMidnight(datetime)
4. Navigation / Manipulation
Navigate through the calendar, snap timestamps to period boundaries, replace individual date/time fields, round to common intervals, and perform calendar-aware arithmetic.
//==================================================================== // Period Boundaries //==================================================================== StartOfMinute(datetime) EndOfMinute(datetime) StartOfHour(datetime) EndOfHour(datetime) StartOfDay(datetime) EndOfDay(datetime) StartOfWeek(datetime) EndOfWeek(datetime) StartOfMonth(datetime) EndOfMonth(datetime) StartOfQuarter(datetime) EndOfQuarter(datetime) StartOfYear(datetime) EndOfYear(datetime) StartOfToday() EndOfToday() StartOfTomorrow() EndOfTomorrow() StartOfYesterday() EndOfYesterday() //==================================================================== // Calendar Navigation //==================================================================== LastDayOfWeek(datetime) FirstWeekdayOfMonth(datetime, MONDAY) LastDayOfMonth(datetime) LastWeekdayOfMonth(datetime, FRIDAY) LastDayOfQuarter(datetime) NthWeekdayOfYearMonth(2026, 11, Nth, FRIDAY) LastDayOfYear(datetime) NextDayOfWeek(datetime, MONDAY) PreviousDayOfWeek(datetime, MONDAY) NextOrSame(datetime, SUNDAY) PreviousOrSame(datetime, SUNDAY) NextSunday(datetime) PreviousSunday(datetime) NextMonday(datetime) PreviousMonday(datetime) NextTuesday(datetime) PreviousTuesday(datetime) NextWednesday(datetime) PreviousWednesday(datetime) NextThursday(datetime) PreviousThursday(datetime) NextFriday(datetime) PreviousFriday(datetime) NextSaturday(datetime) PreviousSaturday(datetime) //==================================================================== // Rounding & Alignment //==================================================================== RoundToMinute(datetime) CeilToMinute(datetime) RoundToHour(datetime) CeilToHour(datetime) RoundToDay(datetime) CeilToDay(datetime) RoundToWeek(datetime) CeilToWeek(datetime) //==================================================================== // Field Replacement //==================================================================== WithSecond(datetime, 30) WithMonth(datetime, 12) WithMinute(datetime, 45) WithYear(datetime, 2030) WithHour(datetime, 14) WithTime(datetime, 14, 30, 0) WithDay(datetime, 15) WithDate(datetime, 2026, 7, 20) WithDayOfWeek(datetime, FRIDAY) //==================================================================== // Arithmetic //==================================================================== AddSeconds(datetime, 30) SubSeconds(datetime, 30) AddMinutes(datetime, 15) SubMinutes(datetime, 15) AddHours(datetime, 8) SubHours(datetime, 8) AddDays(datetime, 5) SubDays(datetime, 5) AddBusinessDays(datetime, 5) SubBusinessDays(datetime, 5) AddWeeks(datetime, 2) SubWeeks(datetime, 2) AddMonths(datetime, 3) SubMonths(datetime, 3) AddQuarters(datetime, 2) SubQuarters(datetime, 2) AddYears(datetime, 10) SubYears(datetime, 10) AddPeriod(datetime, MqlDateTime period) SubPeriod(datetime, MqlDateTime period)
5. Difference & Duration
Calculate exact elapsed time or calendar-aware differences between two timestamps, including business days, calendar months and human-readable calendar periods.
//==================================================================== // Exact Time Durations //==================================================================== DifferenceInSeconds(from, to) DifferenceInBusinessDays(from, to) DifferenceInMinutes(from, to) DifferenceInWeekendDays(from, to) DifferenceInHours(from, to) DifferenceInDays(from, to) DifferenceInWeeks(from, to) DifferenceInMonths(from, to) DifferenceInQuarters(from, to) DifferenceInYears(from, to) //==================================================================== // Calendar Differences //==================================================================== DifferenceInCalendarDays(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarWeeks(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarMonths(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarQuarters(from, to) DifferenceInCalendarYears(from, to) CalendarDifference(from, to, MqlDateTime period) CalendarDifferenceToString(from, to)
6. Validation & Comparison
Convenience functions for validating dates, comparing timestamps, and checking whether a date belongs to the current calendar period.
//==================================================================== // Day Checks //==================================================================== IsWeekday(datetime) IsWeekend(datetime) IsSunday(datetime) IsThursday(datetime) IsMonday(datetime) IsFriday(datetime) IsTuesday(datetime) IsSaturday(datetime) IsWednesday(datetime) IsFirstDayOfMonth(datetime) IsToday(datetime) IsLastDayOfMonth(datetime) IsTomorrow(datetime) IsYesterday(datetime) //==================================================================== // Current Period //==================================================================== IsCurrentMinute(datetime) IsCurrentMonth(datetime) IsCurrentHour(datetime) IsCurrentQuarter(datetime) IsCurrentWeek(datetime) IsCurrentYear(datetime) //==================================================================== // Equality //==================================================================== IsSameMinute(a, b) IsSameMonth(a, b) IsSameHour(a, b) IsSameQuarter(a, b) IsSameDay(a, b) IsSameYear(a, b) IsSameWeek(a, b)
7. Calendar Information
Query calendar properties such as month lengths, week counts and leap years.
//==================================================================== // Calendar Information //==================================================================== DaysInMonth(2026, 7) WeeksInMonth(2026, 7) DaysInYear(2026) WeeksInYear(2026) IsLeapYear(2028)
8. Formatting & Display
Format dates and durations using built-in helpers or customizable format strings for reports, logs and user interfaces.
//==================================================================== // Formatting //==================================================================== string DayName(ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK) string MonthName(7) string SecondsToString(3661) string t2s(datetime, TIME_DATE | TIME_MINUTES) string TimeFormat(datetime, "YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm")
List of all available time formats for TimeFormat():
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Get the formatted time according to the passed string of tokens. | //| List of all available formats: | //| Format Output Description | //| ------ ---------------- ------------------------------------- | //| YY 18 Two-digit year | //| YYYY 2018 Four-digit year | //| M 1-12 The month, beginning at 1 | //| MM 01-12 The month, 2-digits | //| MMM Jan-Dec The abbreviated month name, 3-letters | //| MMMM January-December The full month name | //| D 1-31 The day of the month | //| DD 01-31 The day of the month, 2-digits | //| DDD Sun-Sat The short name of the day of the week | //| DDDD Sunday-Saturday The name of the day of the week | //| h 0-23 The hour | //| hh 00-23 The hour, 2-digits | //| H 1-12 The hour, 12-hour clock | //| HH 01-12 The hour, 12-hour clock, 2-digits | //| m 0-59 The minute | //| mm 00-59 The minute, 2-digits | //| s 0-59 The second | //| ss 00-59 The second, 2-digits | //| A AM PM | //| a am pm | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Sample formats: | //| "YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm" // "2024.12.08 22:05" (default) | //| "DDD, YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm:ss" // "Sun, 2024.12.08 22:05:21" | //| "D MMMM YYYY, HH:mm a" // "8 December 2024, 10:05 pm" | //| "DD/MM/YYYY" // "08/12/2024" | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ string TimeFormat(const datetime t, const string format = "YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm");
9. Trading Sessions
Utilities for recurring daily trading sessions, including the four major FX sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York) as well as user-defined sessions. Sessions may occur within a single day or span midnight, and built-in FX sessions can be converted from UTC into broker server time (or any other time zone) by supplying the corresponding UTC offset, for example:
int offset = (int)(TimeTradeServer() - TimeGMT());
//==================================================================== // Generic Daily Sessions Major FX Sessions //==================================================================== IsInSession(8,0,17,0) IsInMarketSession(SESSION_LONDON) IsInSession(time, IsInMarketSession(time, 8,0,17,0) SESSION_LONDON, utcOffsetSeconds) IsInSession("08:00", CurrentMarketSession() "17:00") CurrentMarketSession(time, utcOffsetSeconds) MarketSessionName(CurrentMarketSession()) IsSessionOverlap(SESSION_LONDON, SESSION_NEW_YORK) IsSessionOverlap(time, SESSION_LONDON, SESSION_NEW_YORK, utcOffsetSeconds)
10. Economic Calendar / News
TimeUtils also provides lightweight helpers for working with the MQL5 Economic Calendar, including news blackout detection and countdowns to upcoming economic events.
//==================================================================== // News Checks Time Until News //==================================================================== IsNearNews(checkTime, TimeUntilNews(from, eventTime, events) before, after) IsNearNews(checkTime, TimeUntilNews(from, before, CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH) after, CALENDAR_IMPORTANCE_HIGH)
Basic example:
#include "TimeUtils.mqh" void OnStart() { datetime t = TimeLocal(); Print( t2s(t, TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS) ); // Formats time with the weekday name Print( Year(t) ); Print( Month(t) ); Print( Day(t) ); Print( Hour(t) ); Print( Minute(t) ); Print( Second(t) ); Print( DayOfWeek(t) ); Print( DayOfYear(t) ); MqlDateTime dt[1] = {}; TimeToStructFast(t, dt[0]); ArrayPrint(dt); dt[0].year += 1; Print(StructToTimeFast(dt[0])); }
The two attached scripts "basic.mq5" and "advanced.mq5" shows the basic and advanced usage examples.
An example output from "basic.mq5" script:
An example output from "advanced.mq5" script:
/*
example output:
1. TimeToString(t, TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS) = 2026.07.18 19:54:28
2. t2s( t, TIME_DATE|TIME_SECONDS) = Sat, 2026.07.18 19:54:28
3. TimeToStructFast(t, dt[0]) = true
[year] [mon] [day] [hour] [min] [sec] [day_of_week] [day_of_year]
[0] 2026 7 18 19 54 28 6 198
4. DateFrom(2022, 03, 25) = 2022.03.25 00:00:00
5. StructToTimeFast(dt[0]) = 2026.07.18 19:54:28
6. Second(t) = 28
7. Minute(t) = 54
8. Hour(t) = 19
9. Day(t) = 18
10. Month(t) = 7
11. Year(t) = 2026
12. DateOnly(t) = 2026.07.18 00:00:00
13. TimeOnly(t) = 1970.01.01 19:54:28
14. DayOfWeek(t) = 6
15. DayOfYear(t) = 198
16. WeekOfMonth(t) = 3
17. WeekOfYear(t) = 29
18. MinuteIndex(t) = 29740074
19. HourIndex(t) = 495667
20. DayIndex(t) = 20652
21. WeekIndex(t) = 2950
22. MonthIndex(t) = 678
23. QuarterIndex(t) = 226
24. YearIndex(t) = 56
25. Quarter(t) = 3
26. HourOfWeek(t) = 139
27. HourOfMonth(t) = 427
28. HourOfQuarter(t) = 427
29. HourOfYear(t) = 4771
30. MinuteOfDay(t) = 1194
31. MinuteOfWeek(t) = 8394
32. MinuteOfMonth(t) = 25674
33. MinuteOfQuarter(t) = 25674
34. MinuteOfYear(t) = 286314
35. SecsElapsedOfMinute(t) = 28
36. SecsElapsedOfHour(t) = 3268
37. SecsElapsedOfDay(t) = 71668
38. SecsElapsedOfWeek(t) = 503668
39. SecsElapsedOfMonth(t) = 1540468
40. SecsElapsedOfQuarter(t) = 1540468
41. SecsElapsedOfYear(t) = 17178868
42. SecsElapsedOfEpoch(t) = 1784404468
43. StartOfMinute(t) = 2026.07.18 19:54:00
44. StartOfHour(t) = 2026.07.18 19:00:00
45. StartOfDay(t) = 2026.07.18 00:00:00
46. StartOfWeek(t) = 2026.07.13 00:00:00
47. StartOfMonth(t) = 2026.07.01 00:00:00
48. StartOfQuarter(t) = 2026.07.01 00:00:00
49. StartOfYear(t) = 2026.01.01 00:00:00
50. StartOfToday() = 2026.07.18 00:00:00
51. StartOfTomorrow() = 2026.07.19 00:00:00
52. StartOfYesterday() = 2026.07.17 00:00:00
53. EndOfMinute(t) = 2026.07.18 19:54:59
54. EndOfHour(t) = 2026.07.18 19:59:59
55. EndOfDay(t) = 2026.07.18 23:59:59
56. EndOfWeek(t) = 2026.07.19 23:59:59
57. EndOfMonth(t) = 2026.07.31 23:59:59
58. EndOfQuarter(t) = 2026.09.30 23:59:59
59. EndOfYear(t) = 2026.12.31 23:59:59
60. EndOfToday() = 2026.07.18 23:59:59
61. EndOfTomorrow() = 2026.07.19 23:59:59
62. EndOfYesterday() = 2026.07.17 23:59:59
63. LastDayOfWeek(t) = 2026.07.19 00:00:00
64. LastDayOfMonth(t) = 2026.07.31 00:00:00
65. LastDayOfQuarter(t) = 2026.09.30 00:00:00
66. LastDayOfYear(t) = 2026.12.31 00:00:00
67. RoundToMinute(t) = 2026.07.18 19:54:00
68. RoundToHour(t) = 2026.07.18 20:00:00
69. RoundToDay(t) = 2026.07.19 00:00:00
70. RoundToWeek(t) = 2026.07.20 00:00:00
71. CeilToMinute(t) = 2026.07.18 19:55:00
72. CeilToHour(t) = 2026.07.18 20:00:00
73. CeilToDay(t) = 2026.07.19 00:00:00
74. CeilToWeek(t) = 2026.07.20 00:00:00
75. NextSunday(t) = 2026.07.19 00:00:00
76. NextMonday(t) = 2026.07.20 00:00:00
77. NextTuesday(t) = 2026.07.21 00:00:00
78. NextWednesday(t) = 2026.07.22 00:00:00
79. NextThursday(t) = 2026.07.23 00:00:00
80. NextFriday(t) = 2026.07.24 00:00:00
81. NextSaturday(t) = 2026.07.25 00:00:00
82. PreviousSunday(t) = 2026.07.12 00:00:00
83. PreviousMonday(t) = 2026.07.13 00:00:00
84. PreviousTuesday(t) = 2026.07.14 00:00:00
85. PreviousWednesday(t) = 2026.07.15 00:00:00
86. PreviousThursday(t) = 2026.07.16 00:00:00
87. PreviousFriday(t) = 2026.07.17 00:00:00
88. PreviousSaturday(t) = 2026.07.11 00:00:00
89. FirstWeekdayOfMonth(t, SUNDAY) = 2026.07.05 00:00:00
90. LastWeekdayOfMonth(t, SUNDAY) = 2026.07.26 00:00:00
91. WithSecond(t, 05) = 2026.07.18 19:54:05
92. WithMinute(t, 30) = 2026.07.18 19:30:28
93. WithHour(t, 10) = 2026.07.18 10:54:28
94. WithDay(t, 26) = 2026.07.26 19:54:28
95. WithMonth(t, 2) = 2026.02.18 19:54:28
96. WithYear(t, 2024) = 2024.07.18 19:54:28
97. WithDayOfWeek(t, FRIDAY) = 2026.07.17 19:54:28
98. WithTime(t, 10, 30, 05) = 2026.07.18 10:30:05
99. WithDate(t, 2024, 2, 26) = 2024.02.26 19:54:28
100. AddSeconds(t, 30) = 2026.07.18 19:54:58
101. AddMinutes(t, 30) = 2026.07.18 20:24:28
102. AddHours(t, 2) = 2026.07.18 21:54:28
103. AddDays(t, 10) = 2026.07.28 19:54:28
104. AddBusinessDays(t, 10) = 2026.07.31 19:54:28
105. AddWeeks(t, 4) = 2026.08.15 19:54:28
106. AddMonths(t, 2) = 2026.09.18 19:54:28
107. AddQuarters(t, 3) = 2027.04.18 19:54:28
108. AddYears(t, 5) = 2031.07.18 19:54:28
109. SubSeconds(t, 30) = 2026.07.18 19:53:58
110. SubMinutes(t, 30) = 2026.07.18 19:24:28
111. SubHours(t, 2) = 2026.07.18 17:54:28
112. SubDays(t, 10) = 2026.07.08 19:54:28
113. SubBusinessDays(t, 10) = 2026.07.06 19:54:28
114. SubWeeks(t, 4) = 2026.06.20 19:54:28
115. SubMonths(t, 2) = 2026.05.18 19:54:28
116. SubQuarters(t, 3) = 2025.10.18 19:54:28
117. SubYears(t, 5) = 2021.07.18 19:54:28
118. DifferenceInCalendarDays( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 364
119. DifferenceInCalendarWeeks( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 52
120. DifferenceInCalendarMonths( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 11
121. DifferenceInCalendarQuarters( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 3
122. DifferenceInCalendarYears( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 0
123. DifferenceInSeconds( t, EndOfDay(t)) = 14731
124. DifferenceInMinutes( t, EndOfDay(t)) = 245
125. DifferenceInHours( t, EndOfDay(t)) = 4
126. DifferenceInDays( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 364
127. DifferenceInWeeks( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 52
128. DifferenceInMonths( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 11
129. DifferenceInQuarters( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 3
130. DifferenceInYears( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 0
131. DifferenceInBusinessDays( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 260
132. DifferenceInWeekendDays( StartOfYear(t), EndOfYear(t)) = 104
133. CalendarDifference( t, D'2035.10.9', diff ) = true
134. CalendarDifferenceToString( t, D'2035.10.9' ) = 9y 2m 20d 04:05:32
135. AddPeriod( t, diff ) = 2035.10.09 00:00:00
136. SubPeriod( D'2035.10.9', diff ) = 2026.07.18 19:54:28
137. IsFirstDayOfMonth(t) = false
138. IsLastDayOfMonth(t) = false
139. IsWeekend(t) = true
140. IsWeekday(t) = false
141. IsSunday(t) = false
142. IsMonday(t) = false
143. IsTuesday(t) = false
144. IsWednesday(t) = false
145. IsThursday(t) = false
146. IsFriday(t) = false
147. IsSaturday(t) = true
148. IsSameMinute(t, AddHours(t, 25)) = false
149. IsSameHour(t, AddHours(t, 25)) = false
150. IsSameDay(t, AddHours(t, 25)) = false
151. IsSameWeek(t, AddHours(t, 25)) = true
152. IsSameMonth(t, AddHours(t, 25)) = true
153. IsSameQuarter(t, AddHours(t, 25)) = true
154. IsSameYear(t, AddHours(t, 25)) = true
155. IsCurrentMinute(t) = true
156. IsCurrentHour(t) = true
157. IsCurrentWeek(t) = true
158. IsCurrentMonth(t) = true
159. IsCurrentQuarter(t) = true
160. IsCurrentYear(t) = true
161. IsToday(t) = true
162. IsTomorrow(t) = false
163. IsYesterday(t) = false
164. IsInSession(8, 0, 17, 0) = false
165. IsInSession(22:00, 06:00) = false
166. IsLeapYear(2100) = false
167. DaysInYear(2100) = 365
168. DaysInMonth(2024, 2) = 29
169. WeeksInYear(2026) = 53
170. WeeksInMonth(2026, 8) = 6
171. TimeToString(t) = 2026.07.18 19:54
172. t2s(t) = Sat, 2026.07.18 19:54
173. TimeFormat(t) = 2026.07.18 19:54
174. TimeFormat(t, DDD, YYYY.MM.DD hh:mm:ss) = Sat, 2026.07.18 19:54:28
175. TimeFormat(t, DDDD, D MMM YYYY, HH:mm a) = Saturday, 18 Jul 2026, 07:54 pm
176. SecondsToString( SecsElapsedOfDay(t) ) = 19:54:28
*/
Updates:
2024.12.03 - v.1.10 : Initial release.
2024.12.05 - v1.15 : Added functions for business days and for Nth() weekday of the month. Optimized calculations in DaysInMonth() function.
2024.12.09 - v1.20 : Added TimeFormat() function to format the time according to the passed string of tokens.
2024.12.09 - v1.25 : Optimized calculations in TimeToStructFast() function.
2024.12.10 - v1.30 : Optimized TimeFormat(), StartOfYear() and EndOfYear() functions. Updated descriptions of some functions.
2024.12.15 - v1.35 : Optimized NthWeekdayOfYearMonth() function.
2024.12.18 - v1.40 : Added IsCurrentXXX(), IsToday(), IsTomorrow() and IsYesterday() functions.
2024.12.19 - v1.45 : Optimized AddMonths() and NthWeekdayOfYearMonth() functions.
2024.12.20 - v1.50 : More code clean-up.
2024.12.21 - v1.55 : Simplified calculations in AddMonths(): replaced the complex logic of adjusting months and years with a simpler total months calculation.
2026.06.22 - v1.60 : Optimized AddBusinessDays() and DifferenceInBusinessDays() functions. Added various IsXXX() check functions.
2026.07.06 - v2.00 : New March-based conversion routines derived from the Neri–Schneider calendar algorithm + validation script. Removed "performance" mode.
2026.07.07 - v2.10 : Added DaysInYear(), LastDayOf(), MinuteOf(), HourOf() and CalendarDifferenceToString() functions.
2026.07.10 - v2.30 : Added date construction, quarter, calendar difference, and relative-date helper functions. Introduced configurable week start and renamed several functions for a cleaner, more consistent API.
2026.07.12 - v2.35 : Updated CalendarDifferenceToString() to return the precise elapsed time, including hours, minutes, and seconds.
2026.07.14 - v2.40 : Redesigned the year/month decomposition in CalendarDifferenceToString() to correctly handle February 29 edge cases. Simplified and optimized the DifferenceInXXX() functions. Added epoch-based index functions.
2026.07.15 - v2.45 : Added CalendarDifference() to return the calendar difference between two dates, broken down into years, months, days, hours, minutes, and seconds.
2026.07.18 - v2.50 : Added AddPeriod() and SubPeriod() for calendar period arithmetic. Added WithXxx() functions for replacing individual date/time fields. Added IsInSession() for checking recurring daily sessions.
2026.07.20 - v2.55 : Optimized week-based functions. Added SessionOverlap() for calculating overlapping time intervals. Improved documentation and API comments.
2026.07.21 - v2.60 : Added comprehensive Trading Sessions and Economic Calendar utilities, including IsInSession(), IsInMarketSession(), IsSessionOverlap(), CurrentMarketSession(), MarketSessionName(), IsNearNews(), TimeUntilNews(), and NextOrSame()/PreviousOrSame() for inclusive weekday navigation. General code cleanup and documentation improvements.
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