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Indicators

Converted from Pine Script - Fibonacci Bollinger Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rama Destrian Hartadi
Rama Destrian Hartadi

Rama Destrian Hartadi

5 (1)
I am a programmer with expertise in creating automated trading strategies. If you're looking for a custom solution tailored to your trading needs, feel free to reach out! You can contact me via email, chat directly, or place an order through my freelance profile using the link below:
2 codes 3 comments
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This Fibonacci Bollinger Bands indicator is a conversion from Pine Script (by Rashad) to the MQL5 language. It combines the power of Bollinger Bands with Fibonacci levels to help traders identify dynamic support and resistance zones effectively.

Features:

Automatically calculates Fibonacci levels on Bollinger Bands.
Provides a unique perspective for breakout and reversal trades.
Fully compatible with MetaTrader 5.

Perfect for traders looking for enhanced technical analysis tools. Download and test it today!

Here is the pine script code:

study(shorttitle="FBB", title="Fibonacci Bollinger Bands", overlay=true)
length = input(200, minval=1)
src = input(hlc3, title="Source")
mult = input(3.0, minval=0.001, maxval=50)
basis = vwma(src, length)
dev = mult * stdev(src, length)
upper_1= basis + (0.236*dev)
upper_2= basis + (0.382*dev)
upper_3= basis + (0.5*dev)
upper_4= basis + (0.618*dev)
upper_5= basis + (0.764*dev)
upper_6= basis + (1*dev)
lower_1= basis - (0.236*dev)
lower_2= basis - (0.382*dev)
lower_3= basis - (0.5*dev)
lower_4= basis - (0.618*dev)
lower_5= basis - (0.764*dev)
lower_6= basis - (1*dev)
plot(basis, color=fuchsia, linewidth=2)
p1 = plot(upper_1, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.236")
p2 = plot(upper_2, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.382")
p3 = plot(upper_3, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.5")
p4 = plot(upper_4, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.618")
p5 = plot(upper_5, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.764")
p6 = plot(upper_6, color=red, linewidth=2, title="1")
p13 = plot(lower_1, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.236")
p14 = plot(lower_2, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.382")
p15 = plot(lower_3, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.5")
p16 = plot(lower_4, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.618")
p17 = plot(lower_5, color=white, linewidth=1, title="0.764")
p18 = plot(lower_6, color=green, linewidth=2, title="1")


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