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Price increase Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MarketPredictor for MetaTrader 5 The MarketPredictor is an innovative Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 that leverages mathematical models such as sine functions, Fast Fourier Transform (FFT), sigmoid functions, and Monte Carlo simulations to analyze and predict market movements. This project is designed for developers, math enthusiasts, and traders interested in combining technological and financial innovations. Feel free to suggest, discuss, and implement code ideas directly in this thread. Whether it’s new features, improvement suggestions, or strategies – every contribution is welcome to further develop and optimize the MarketPredictor. You’re also welcome to add me to clarify questions privately, collaborate on the GitHub project, or send me your feedback directly. Let’s cook up something amazing together and take this project to the next level!High-Performance Time Functions (TimeUtils)
High-performmance functions for dealing with time.
Creating profit labels on deals (closed trades) which also show in the strategy testerBuffers for each hour (binary) and an hour buffer from 0-23 - for data collection purposes
Prototype for data collection. Dummy buffers for the data window (for data collection purposes) for the hour of the day, and an additional buffer for the hour of the day. Comments the hour of the day.