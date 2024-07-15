Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
DPO - MA modified - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 10704
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
MA modified DPO facilitate controlling all parameters of MA (MA period , MA mode , MA applied price) to change required MA curve to horizontal line and can easily used as support or resistance level
Calculation:
DPO = close - MA (mode, price, DPO_period)
Where :
- DPO - DPO indicator value
- close - close price of bar;
- mode - applied method to calculate MA (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
- price - applied price to calculate MA
- DPO_period - period applied to calculate MA.
MT5 version available at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/50822
Linear Regression Value
Linear Regression Value (metatrader 4 version)Easy to use Hedging Class
This EA is a demonstration of how you can implement your own Hedging strategy with the help of the include file.
Detect Friday of The First Week of The Month - To Detect NFP Day
This code can detect if its a friday of the first week of the month. It is usually to detect days with NFP. Sone trader dont want to trade at that day. Maybe this code can help some one who need itTrend Strength Index
The Trend Strength Index indicator measures strength of current trend.