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Indicators

Linear Regression Value - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Mladen Rakic
Mladen Rakic

Mladen Rakic

4.9 (188)
993 codes 95 topics 35864 comments
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15412
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(6)
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This is the metatrader 4 version of the linear regression value indicator

Original metatrader 5 version (with detailed description) was posted here : Linear Regression Value please check the original post for more details



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