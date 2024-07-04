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Linear Regression Value - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is the metatrader 4 version of the linear regression value indicator
Original metatrader 5 version (with detailed description) was posted here : Linear Regression Value please check the original post for more details
This EA is a demonstration of how you can implement your own Hedging strategy with the help of the include file.Grid EA Pro
A professional Grid advisor works according to RSI ( Relative Strength Index ) indicators. And has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. The chart displays information about the profit. It can be a very useful tool, For manual trading.
change of MA curve to horizontal line and DPO curve shall represent the distance from close price to zero level (or MA curve)Detect Friday of The First Week of The Month - To Detect NFP Day
This code can detect if its a friday of the first week of the month. It is usually to detect days with NFP. Sone trader dont want to trade at that day. Maybe this code can help some one who need it