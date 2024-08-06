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Indicators

Trend Strength Index - indicator for MetaTrader 4

steigein
steigein

steigein

2 codes 2 comments
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The Trend Strength Index indicator measures strength of current trend. Basically it is similiar to a simplified auto regression indicator, because Correlation function calculates the Pearson correlation coefficient between two sets of data: the closing prices and the bar indices over a specified length. This coefficient ranges from -1 to 1, indicating the strength and direction of the linear relationship between the index of the bar and bar close price.


Interpretation:

  • A value near 1 means strong uptrend with small deviation to the mean.
  • A value near -1 means strong downtrend with small deviations to mean. 
  • A value near 0 means that there is possibly a flat.

[08/22/24] Fixed issue with indicator not updating

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