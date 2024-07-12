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DPO - MA modified - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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MA modified DPO facilitate controlling all parameters of MA (MA period , MA mode , MA applied price) to change required MA curve to horizontal line and can easily used as support or resistance level
Calculation:
DPO = close - MA (mode, price, DPO_period)
Where :
- DPO - DPO indicator value
- close - close price of bar;
- mode - applied method to calculate MA (SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA)
- price - applied price to calculate MA
- DPO_period - period applied to calculate MA.
MT4 version available at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/50863
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