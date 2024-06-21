A professional Grid advisor works according to RSI ( Relative Strength Index ) indicators. And has the function of Reducing the Drawdown on the account by overlapping unprofitable orders. The chart displays information about the profit. It can be a very useful tool, For manual trading.

HarmonicEA is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) that utilizes harmonic pattern recognition and RSI-based signals to identify potential trading opportunities in the forex market. The EA is designed to detect various bullish and bearish harmonic patterns, including crab, butterfly, bat, deep bat, AB=CD, 3-drive, 5-drive, and shark patterns, across multiple timeframes. It incorporates risk management features such as dynamic lot sizing based on a percentage of account balance, maximum drawdown control, and a trailing stop mechanism to protect profits. HarmonicEA is suitable for traders seeking an automated solution to capitalize on harmonic patterns while managing risk effectively.