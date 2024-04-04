V3 Version updates:

This modification will return a string indicating whether the pip difference is up, down, or unchanged.

This code will print the price at the beginning and the end of the calculation, as well as calculate and print the pip difference.

In this version of the script, pipDifference is calculated as the difference between the prices at the beginning and end of the calculation,

and then it is converted to pips. Finally, it determines the direction of the pip difference and prints the result accordingly.

Added Point to Pip conversion factor

























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A very simple calculator on Pips over N Bars for Symbol and Period Chart

Since I find it fast and useful I want to share it with you !







