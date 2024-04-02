This script sets pending hedges with distance in pips for chart symbol.

If hedged are 100% harmonized strategy will do nothing,

else calculates difference between Buy and Sell Trades and places a harmonized pending hedge 100%.

Deletes old hedges for symbol and places new ones.

This way can be used as manual trailing pending hedges, when desired.

I use this strategy often, so I consider is useful enough to share it with you.







