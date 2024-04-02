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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Harmonized Pending Hedge of open trades for chart symbol - script for MetaTrader 4
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- [Deleted]
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This script sets pending hedges with distance in pips for chart symbol.
If hedged are 100% harmonized strategy will do nothing,
else calculates difference between Buy and Sell Trades and places a harmonized pending hedge 100%.
Deletes old hedges for symbol and places new ones.
This way can be used as manual trailing pending hedges, when desired.
I use this strategy often, so I consider is useful enough to share it with you.
Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal)
Changing the size of the chart window is important in my EA, but it may serve as inspiration for others.Open Charts of open trades symbols
Open Charts
Calculate pip difference over the last N bars
Bars Pips for Chart Symbol and Period selectedSimple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions
Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions