OnTick Function: This function executes whenever there's a new tick (price change) in the market.

a. Reset Position Tracking Variables: The script resets variables tracking open buy and sell positions.

b. Check Open Orders: It loops through all open orders to determine if there are any existing buy or sell positions.

c. Open Buy Position: If there's no open buy position and the "OpenBuyPosition" flag is set to true, it attempts to open one based on the current market bid price. It sets a stop loss and take profit for the buy order.

d. Open Sell Position: If there's no open sell position and the "OpenSellPosition" flag is set to true, it attempts to open one based on the current market ask price. It sets a stop loss and take profit for the sell order.

e. Check Closed Orders: It checks for any closed orders. If a buy or sell order is closed with profit, it resets the corresponding position flag.