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Indicators

Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal) - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Tomasz Adrian Bialous
Tomasz Adrian Bialous

Tomasz Adrian Bialous

3 codes 1 topic 2 comments
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7529
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

You can simply add function void OnChartEvent(...) to your indicator

the screens are from EA and its GUI, indicator only changes window size

before compilation you need uncomment few lines //external dll prohibited :(

charts

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    Simple banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner

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    Hedge Symbol 100%

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    Bars Pips for Chart Symbol and Period selected