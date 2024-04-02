Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal) - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 7529
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
You can simply add function void OnChartEvent(...) to your indicator
the screens are from EA and its GUI, indicator only changes window size
before compilation you need uncomment few lines //external dll prohibited :(
Open Charts of open trades symbols
Open ChartsSymbol Spread Equity Profit Banner V1.mq4
Simple banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner
Harmonized Pending Hedge of open trades for chart symbol
Hedge Symbol 100%Calculate pip difference over the last N bars
Bars Pips for Chart Symbol and Period selected