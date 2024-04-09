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Trailing_StopLoss_for All_orders_and_symbols - expert for MetaTrader 4

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This script will trail the stop loss of all open buy and sell orders.

Adjust the TrailStart and TrailStop parameters to your preferred levels.

This is a basic example and can be further optimized and customized based on your specific requirements.



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