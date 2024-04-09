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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Trailing_StopLoss_for All_orders_and_symbols - expert for MetaTrader 4
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Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditions
Simple continuous trend-following strategy for buying and selling based on predefined conditionsCalculate pip difference over the last N bars
Bars Pips for Chart Symbol and Period selected
Reverse Trades For All Symbols Script
Reverses all open trades after Closure for all symbols .Close Basket Pairs v1
This MQL4 EA is designed to close positions for a basket of currency pairs based on certain profit and loss thresholds.