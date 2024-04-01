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Interesting script?
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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Open Charts of open trades symbols - script for MetaTrader 4
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//| This little utility script open charts of open trades symbols
//| and prints list of open trades symbols in Terminal - Experts panel
Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner V1.mq4
Simple banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit BannerGlobal Close Orders Management
Orders Closure
Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal)
Changing the size of the chart window is important in my EA, but it may serve as inspiration for others.Harmonized Pending Hedge of open trades for chart symbol
Hedge Symbol 100%