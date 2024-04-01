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Open Charts of open trades symbols - script for MetaTrader 4

Open Charts for open trades H1
Published by:
[Deleted]
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5302
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(3)
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//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| This little utility script open charts of open trades symbols

//| and prints list of open trades symbols in Terminal - Experts panel 


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