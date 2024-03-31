//|A very simple Indicator banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit

//|I use it every day in full chart mode so I don't have to open the terminal panel to check equity,

//|and to see optimal spread to entry symbol trade. I consider it useful enough to share it with you.









#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.01"

#property description "persinaru@gmail.com"

#property description "IP 2024 - free open source"

#property description "Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner"

#property description ""

#property description "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

#property description "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss,"

#property description "nor for happiness and euphoria on gains."

#property strict