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Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner V1.mq4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- [Deleted]
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//|A very simple Indicator banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit
//|I use it every day in full chart mode so I don't have to open the terminal panel to check equity,
//|and to see optimal spread to entry symbol trade. I consider it useful enough to share it with you.
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.01"
#property description "persinaru@gmail.com"
#property description "IP 2024 - free open source"
#property description "Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner"
#property description ""
#property description "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."
#property description "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss,"
#property description "nor for happiness and euphoria on gains."
#property strict
Orders ClosureSell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol
Hedge with a stop order, instead of placing a Stop Loss.
Open ChartsResize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal)
Changing the size of the chart window is important in my EA, but it may serve as inspiration for others.