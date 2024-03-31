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Indicators

Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner V1.mq4 - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner
Published by:
[Deleted]
Views:
7357
Rating:
(3)
Published:
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//|A very simple Indicator banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit

//|I use it every day in full chart mode so I don't have to open the terminal panel to check equity,

//|and to see optimal spread to entry symbol trade. I consider it useful enough to share it with you. 



#property copyright     "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link          "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version       "1.01"

#property description   "persinaru@gmail.com"

#property description   "IP 2024 - free open source"

#property description   "Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner"

#property description   ""

#property description   "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

#property description   "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss,"

#property description   "nor for happiness and euphoria on gains."

#property strict




    Global Close Orders Management Global Close Orders Management

    Orders Closure

    Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol

    Hedge with a stop order, instead of placing a Stop Loss.

    Open Charts of open trades symbols Open Charts of open trades symbols

    Open Charts

    Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal) Resize chart window from indicator (for Short Trend Reversal)

    Changing the size of the chart window is important in my EA, but it may serve as inspiration for others.