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Global Close Orders Management - script for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
- [Deleted]
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//***************************************************************************//
//***************************************************************************//
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.01"
#property description "persinaru@gmail.com"
#property description "Julian 2024 - free open source"
#property description "Global Close Orders Management."
#property description ""
#property description "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."
#property description "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."
#property description ""
#property strict
#property show_inputs
Hedge with a stop order, instead of placing a Stop Loss.Multiple Buys and Sells ORDERS based on a currency pair strength.
Short description.
Simple banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit BannerOpen Charts of open trades symbols
Open Charts