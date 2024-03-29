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Global Close Orders Management - script for MetaTrader 4

Close Orders of global trades
Published by:
[Deleted]
Views:
5456
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
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//***************************************************************************//

extern string  Close_Orders_Management                    =  ""   ;
//***************************************************************************//
input bool     Close_All_ORDERS                          =  false;
input bool     Close_Active_Buy_and_Sell_ORDERS          =  false;
input bool     Close_Active_Buy_ORDERS                   =  false;
input bool     Close_Active_Sell_ORDERS                  =  false;
//***************************************************************************//
input bool     Close_All_Pending_Orders                  =  false;
input bool     Close_Buy_Pending_Orders                  =  false;
input bool     Close_Sell_Pending_Orders                 =  false;
//***************************************************************************//
input bool     Close_All_LIMIT_Orders                    =  false;
input bool     Close_BUY_LIMIT_Orders                    =  false;
input bool     Close_SELL_LIMIT_Orders                   =  false;
//***************************************************************************//
input bool     Close_All_STOP_Orders                     =  false;
input bool     Close_BUY_STOP_Orders                     =  false;
input bool     Close_SELL_STOP_Orders                    =  false;
//***************************************************************************//
input int      Close_ALL_Positive_Orders_Higher_than_PIPS    =  0;
input int      Close_BUY_Positive_Orders_Higher_than_PIPS    =  0;
input int      Close_SELL_Positive_Orders_Higher_than_PIPS   =  0;
//***************************************************************************//
input int      Close_ALL_Negative_Orders_Lower_than_PIPS     =  0;
input int      Close_BUY_Negative_Orders_Lower_than_PIPS     =  0;
input int      Close_SELL_Negative_Orders_Lower_than_PIPS    =  0;

//***************************************************************************//


#property copyright     "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link          "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version       "1.01"

#property description   "persinaru@gmail.com"

#property description   "Julian 2024 - free open source"

#property description   "Global Close Orders Management."

#property description   ""

#property description   "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

#property description   "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."

#property description   ""

#property strict

#property show_inputs




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    Hedge with a stop order, instead of placing a Stop Loss.

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    Short description.

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    Simple banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner

    Open Charts of open trades symbols Open Charts of open trades symbols

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