//***************************************************************************//

extern string Close_Orders_Management = "" ;

//***************************************************************************//

input bool Close_All_ORDERS = false;

input bool Close_Active_Buy_and_Sell_ORDERS = false;

input bool Close_Active_Buy_ORDERS = false;

input bool Close_Active_Sell_ORDERS = false;

//***************************************************************************//

input bool Close_All_Pending_Orders = false;

input bool Close_Buy_Pending_Orders = false;

input bool Close_Sell_Pending_Orders = false;

//***************************************************************************//

input bool Close_All_LIMIT_Orders = false;

input bool Close_BUY_LIMIT_Orders = false;

input bool Close_SELL_LIMIT_Orders = false;

//***************************************************************************//

input bool Close_All_STOP_Orders = false;

input bool Close_BUY_STOP_Orders = false;

input bool Close_SELL_STOP_Orders = false;

//***************************************************************************//

input int Close_ALL_Positive_Orders_Higher_than_PIPS = 0;

input int Close_BUY_Positive_Orders_Higher_than_PIPS = 0;

input int Close_SELL_Positive_Orders_Higher_than_PIPS = 0;

//***************************************************************************//

input int Close_ALL_Negative_Orders_Lower_than_PIPS = 0;

input int Close_BUY_Negative_Orders_Lower_than_PIPS = 0;

input int Close_SELL_Negative_Orders_Lower_than_PIPS = 0;

//***************************************************************************//





#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.01"

#property description "persinaru@gmail.com"

#property description "Julian 2024 - free open source"

#property description "Global Close Orders Management."

#property description ""

#property description "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

#property description "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."

#property description ""

#property strict

#property show_inputs



