Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 8334
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
It has been over two yeas I don't use stop orders much.
Instead of placing Stop Loss orders, I use hedged pending orders.
I use this scripts often in my trading with keyboard shortcuts ALT+B vs ALT+S, so I think is useful enough to share this scripts with you.
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.01"
#property description "persinaru@gmail.com"
#property description "IP 2024 - free open source"
#property description "Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol"
#property description ""
#property description "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."
#property description "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."
#property description ""
#property strict
#property show_inputs
#property script_show_inputs
extern int Distance = 20 ;
extern int TP = 0;
extern int SL = 0;
extern int TP_Stop_ORD = 0;
extern int SL_Stop_ORD = 0;
extern double Lot = 0.10;
//01.00 = 1 Standard Lot $100.000
Short description.Correlation Gaps Trading AUDJPY CADJPY NZDJPY
Short description.
Orders ClosureSymbol Spread Equity Profit Banner V1.mq4
Simple banner showing Symbol Spread Equity Profit Banner