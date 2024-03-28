



It has been over two yeas I don't use stop orders much.

Instead of placing Stop Loss orders, I use hedged pending orders.

I use this scripts often in my trading with keyboard shortcuts ALT+B vs ALT+S, so I think is useful enough to share this scripts with you.









#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.01"

#property description "persinaru@gmail.com"

#property description "IP 2024 - free open source"

#property description "Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol"

#property description ""

#property description "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

#property description "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."

#property description ""

#property strict

#property show_inputs

#property script_show_inputs









extern int Distance = 20 ;

extern int TP = 0;

extern int SL = 0;

extern int TP_Stop_ORD = 0;

extern int SL_Stop_ORD = 0;

extern double Lot = 0.10;

//01.00 = 1 Standard Lot $100.000



