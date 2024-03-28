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Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol - script for MetaTrader 4

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It has been over two yeas I don't use  stop orders much.

Instead of placing Stop Loss orders, I use hedged pending orders.

I use this scripts often in my trading with keyboard shortcuts ALT+B vs ALT+S, so I think is useful enough to share this scripts with you.



#property copyright     "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link          "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version       "1.01"

#property description   "persinaru@gmail.com"

#property description   "IP 2024 - free open source"

#property description   "Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol"

#property description   ""

#property description   "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

#property description   "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."

#property description   ""

#property strict

#property show_inputs

#property script_show_inputs



extern int    Distance           = 20 ;

extern int    TP                 = 0;

extern int    SL                 = 0;

extern int    TP_Stop_ORD        = 0;

extern int    SL_Stop_ORD        = 0;

extern double Lot                = 0.10; 

//01.00 = 1 Standard Lot $100.000


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