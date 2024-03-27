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Multiple Buys and Sells ORDERS based on a currency pair strength. - script for MetaTrader 4
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//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Multiple Buys and Sells ORDERS based on a currency pair strength.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.01"
#property description "persinaru@gmail.com"
#property description "IP 2024 - free open source"
#property description "AUD CAD CHF EUR GBP JPY NZD USD SGD."
#property description ""
#property description "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."
#property description "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."
#property description ""
#property strict
#property show_inputs
#property script_show_inputs
input double Lot = 0.01;
input bool Buys = false;
input bool Sells = false;
input bool AUD = false;
input bool CAD = false;
input bool CHF = false;
input bool EUR = false;
input bool GBP = false;
input bool JPY = false;
input bool NZD = false;
input bool USD = false;
input bool SGD = false;
Short description.Close_on_PROFIT_or_LOSS_inAccont_Currency
Close_on_PROFIT_or_LOSS_inAccont_Currency
Hedge with a stop order, instead of placing a Stop Loss.Global Close Orders Management
Orders Closure