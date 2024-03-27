



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Multiple Buys and Sells ORDERS based on a currency pair strength.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.01"

#property description "persinaru@gmail.com"

#property description "IP 2024 - free open source"

#property description "AUD CAD CHF EUR GBP JPY NZD USD SGD."

#property description ""

#property description "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

#property description "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."

#property description ""

#property strict

#property show_inputs

#property script_show_inputs





input double Lot = 0.01;





input bool Buys = false;

input bool Sells = false;





input bool AUD = false;

input bool CAD = false;

input bool CHF = false;

input bool EUR = false;

input bool GBP = false;

input bool JPY = false;

input bool NZD = false;

input bool USD = false;

input bool SGD = false;



