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Multiple Buys and Sells ORDERS based on a currency pair strength. - script for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
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//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Multiple Buys and Sells ORDERS based on a currency pair strength.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright     "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link          "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version       "1.01"

#property description   "persinaru@gmail.com"

#property description   "IP 2024 - free open source"

#property description   "AUD CAD CHF EUR GBP JPY NZD USD SGD."

#property description   ""

#property description   "WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

#property description   "The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."

#property description   ""

#property strict

#property show_inputs

#property script_show_inputs


input double Lot = 0.01;


input bool Buys      =  false;

input bool Sells     =  false;


input bool AUD    =  false; 

input bool CAD    =  false;

input bool CHF    =  false;

input bool EUR    =  false;

input bool GBP    =  false;

input bool JPY    =  false;

input bool NZD    =  false;

input bool USD    =  false;

input bool SGD    =  false;


    Correlation Gaps Trading AUDJPY CADJPY NZDJPY Correlation Gaps Trading AUDJPY CADJPY NZDJPY

    Short description.

    Close_on_PROFIT_or_LOSS_inAccont_Currency Close_on_PROFIT_or_LOSS_inAccont_Currency

    Close_on_PROFIT_or_LOSS_inAccont_Currency

    Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol

    Hedge with a stop order, instead of placing a Stop Loss.

    Global Close Orders Management Global Close Orders Management

    Orders Closure