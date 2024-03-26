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Correlation Gaps Trading AUDJPY CADJPY NZDJPY - script for MetaTrader 4

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text{PipValue_A} \times \text{Position_A} = \text{PipValue_B} \times \text{Position_B}


Watch for gaps in the correlation between two trading instruments and trade one pair against the other.

It is advisable not to leave the trading unattended.

Stop loss and take profit orders are not advisable since one pair trades against the other.

Close profit and wait for new opportunities.


Close loss or hedge it against the opposite orders.

Example: Buy_AUD_Sell_NZD negative Sell_AUD_Buy_NZD and wait for a new opportunity.


Another way is to open a triangle forming hedged pair.

Example: Buy_AUDJPY_Sell_NZDJPY  Sell_AUD_NZD.


Keep the same lot sizes for the pairs ending in the same currency.

Example: AUDJPY_vs_NZDJPY, AUDUSD_vs_NZDUSD.


"WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

"The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."



    Close_on_PROFIT_or_LOSS_inAccont_Currency Close_on_PROFIT_or_LOSS_inAccont_Currency

    Close_on_PROFIT_or_LOSS_inAccont_Currency

    Hedge_Dollar_Index_Against_Forex_Pairs_V1 Hedge_Dollar_Index_Against_Forex_Pairs_V1

    Hedge Dollar index USIDX against its constitutive FOREX pairs EURUSD GBPUSD USDJPY USDCAD USDSEK USDCHF

    Multiple Buys and Sells ORDERS based on a currency pair strength. Multiple Buys and Sells ORDERS based on a currency pair strength.

    Short description.

    Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol Sell with Buy Stop Hedge for chart symbol / Buy with Sell Stop Hedge for chart symbol

    Hedge with a stop order, instead of placing a Stop Loss.