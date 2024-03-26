



text{PipValue_A} \times \text{Position_A} = \text{PipValue_B} \times \text{Position_B}





Watch for gaps in the correlation between two trading instruments and trade one pair against the other.

It is advisable not to leave the trading unattended.

Stop loss and take profit orders are not advisable since one pair trades against the other.

Close profit and wait for new opportunities.





Close loss or hedge it against the opposite orders.

Example: Buy_AUD_Sell_NZD negative Sell_AUD_Buy_NZD and wait for a new opportunity.





Another way is to open a triangle forming hedged pair.

Example: Buy_AUDJPY_Sell_NZDJPY Sell_AUD_NZD.





Keep the same lot sizes for the pairs ending in the same currency.

Example: AUDJPY_vs_NZDJPY, AUDUSD_vs_NZDUSD.





"WARNING: Use this software at your own risk."

"The creator of this script cannot be held responsible for any damage or loss."







