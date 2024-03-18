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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Slope Entry Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Determine Broker's Daylight (DST) schedule
Script to determine whether your Broker follows the US, UK or AU daylight (DST) schedule.Wick or Body High Low
Searches for Wick or Body based High low in visible bars of chart
iForexSessions
Highlights the Forex Market Sessions (Sydney, Tokyo, London, New York).Harmonic Moving Average
MQL5 version of harmonic moving average