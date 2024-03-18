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Indicators

Slope Entry Points - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Andrei Khrushchev
Andrei Khrushchev

Andrei Khrushchev

4 codes 2 comments
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Indicator based on basic slope moving average and cloud around. 

Indicator shows two types of signals: prepearing - dot and entry - arrow.


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