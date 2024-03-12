The book "Neural networks in algorithmic trading with MQL5" is a comprehensive guide, covering both the theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and neural networks and practical aspects of their application in financial trading using the MQL5 programming language.

Script to determine whether your Broker follows the US, UK or AU daylight (DST) schedule.

Indicator based on basic slope moving average and cloud around. Indicator shows two types of signals: prepearing - dot and entry - arrow.