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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Wick or Body High Low - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Searches for Wick or Body based High low in visible bars of chart
Wick based High Example
Body based High Example
Intraday Currencies Performance
A simple observatory of individual currencies.Examples from the book "Neural networks for algorithmic trading with MQL5"
The book "Neural networks in algorithmic trading with MQL5" is a comprehensive guide, covering both the theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and neural networks and practical aspects of their application in financial trading using the MQL5 programming language.
Determine Broker's Daylight (DST) schedule
Script to determine whether your Broker follows the US, UK or AU daylight (DST) schedule.Slope Entry Points
Indicator based on basic slope moving average and cloud around. Indicator shows two types of signals: prepearing - dot and entry - arrow.