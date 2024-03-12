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Indicators

Wick or Body High Low - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rajesh Kumar Nait
Rajesh Kumar Nait

Rajesh Kumar Nait

4.9 (31)
Hi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
41 products 30 codes 5 topics 286 comments
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Published:
HL_Search.mq5 (18.98 KB) view
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Searches for Wick or Body based High low in visible bars of chart

Wick based High Example

Body based High Example




Intraday Currencies Performance Intraday Currencies Performance

A simple observatory of individual currencies.

Examples from the book "Neural networks for algorithmic trading with MQL5" Examples from the book "Neural networks for algorithmic trading with MQL5"

The book "Neural networks in algorithmic trading with MQL5" is a comprehensive guide, covering both the theoretical foundations of artificial intelligence and neural networks and practical aspects of their application in financial trading using the MQL5 programming language.

Determine Broker's Daylight (DST) schedule Determine Broker's Daylight (DST) schedule

Script to determine whether your Broker follows the US, UK or AU daylight (DST) schedule.

Slope Entry Points Slope Entry Points

Indicator based on basic slope moving average and cloud around. Indicator shows two types of signals: prepearing - dot and entry - arrow.