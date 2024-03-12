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Indicators

Moving Averages-14 different types - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Yashar Seyyedin
Yashar Seyyedin

Yashar Seyyedin

4.9 (331)
Not available for jobs.
15 codes 88 topics 1334 comments
Views:
14163
Rating:
(8)
Published:
all_ma.mq4 (11.75 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This is an indicator to calculate 14 types of moving averages based on close price.

The calculations are mostly based on pine script libraries. 

Types included are: 

   SMA, EMA, WMA, VWMA,

   RMA, DEMA, TEMA, ZLEMA,

   HMA, ALMA, LSMA,

   SWMA, SMMA, DONCHIAN

Screen 

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