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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Moving Averages-14 different types - indicator for MetaTrader 4
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This is an indicator to calculate 14 types of moving averages based on close price.
The calculations are mostly based on pine script libraries.
Types included are:
SMA, EMA, WMA, VWMA,
RMA, DEMA, TEMA, ZLEMA,
HMA, ALMA, LSMA,
SWMA, SMMA, DONCHIAN
Divergences Template Indicator
This is a indicator to plot hidden and regular divergences on chart.Take Profit based on current profit
Many Expert Advisors (EAs) tend to close orders at the take profit level, considering the pip distance from the purchase price.
Trail SL
simple trail stop loss code example.Error_Break_Script_V2 - This script is a general example of using error brake in any strategy - Break on Code Error Sample Strategy
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