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Error_Break_Script_V2 - This script is a general example of using error brake in any strategy - Break on Code Error Sample Strategy - script for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted]
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Published:
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Error_Break_Script_V2 revised

Version 1 - Error_Break_Script_V1 Deleted

Fixed implementation in Version2:


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Break_On_Error                                                        |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int Break_On_Error(){

    int error_code = GetLastError();

    string error_string = ErrorDescription(error_code);

    Print("Error : ", error_string," ",error_code);

    return error_code;

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

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