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Error_Break_Script_V2 - This script is a general example of using error brake in any strategy - Break on Code Error Sample Strategy - script for MetaTrader 4
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Error_Break_Script_V2 revised
Version 1 - Error_Break_Script_V1 Deleted
Fixed implementation in Version2:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Break_On_Error |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int Break_On_Error(){
int error_code = GetLastError();
string error_string = ErrorDescription(error_code);
Print("Error : ", error_string," ",error_code);
return error_code;
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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