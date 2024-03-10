Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Divergences Template Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13680
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
How template works?
This indicator provides a template to be used to plot divergences based on your desired oscillator.
Depending on which oscillator you choose(whether it is CCI, RSI or even your custom indicator) you may modify this part of the code:
///////////////////////////////////////////// //Load indicator data into indicator buffer //You can easily replace RSI with any indicator you like int BARS=MathMax(rates_total-IndicatorCounted()-pivots_period,1); for(int i=BARS;i>=0;i--) { indicatorBuffer[i]=iRSI(_Symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, 14, PRICE_CLOSE, i); } //End of load indicator section /////////////////////////////////////////////
signal buffers
SetIndexBuffer(3,bull_reg_divBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(4,bear_reg_divBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(5,bull_hid_divBuffer); SetIndexBuffer(6,bear_hid_divBuffer);
inputs section
input int pivots_period=5; //period to find indicator pivots input int alert_confirm_candles=1; //#candles for confirmation(0=disable alert)
Finding pivot highs and pivot lows in indicatorBuffer depends on pivots_period input. The bigger you choose this value it will search larger swings for possible divergences.
Another input is alert_confirm_candles which defines how many bars to wait for confirming a signal. Divergence indicators are mostly lagging and issue a lot of false signals. The bigger you choose this value it will wait more and the number of false signals reduce. It is a compromise whether you want on-time signals or you want confirmed ones.
Normally you are not allowed to apply pivots_period < 2.
Repaint issue
Indicators that rely on pivot calculations has to wait as long as pivots_period to get a confirmation of the recent high/low. So this indicator needs to repaint signals as far as pivots_period back in time.
BARS=MathMax(rates_total-IndicatorCounted()-pivots_period,pivots_period); for(int i=BARS;i>=0;i--) { PHBuffer[i]=pivothigh(indicatorBuffer, pivots_period, pivots_period, i); PLBuffer[i]=pivotlow(indicatorBuffer, pivots_period, pivots_period, i); bull_reg_divBuffer[i]=BullRegDiv(i); bear_reg_divBuffer[i]=BearRegDiv(i); bull_hid_divBuffer[i]=BullHidDiv(i); bear_hid_divBuffer[i]=BearHidDiv(i); }
Many Expert Advisors (EAs) tend to close orders at the take profit level, considering the pip distance from the purchase price.Buy Sell Close Manual trading EA for trading newbies
[@Buy_Sell_Close] Manual trading EA for trading newbies, EA can be used in backtesting visual mode, EA can also be used in live trading. You can practice your own trading system in backtesting.
This is an indicator to calculate 14 types of moving averages based on close price.Trail SL
simple trail stop loss code example.