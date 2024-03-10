



How template works?



This indicator provides a template to be used to plot divergences based on your desired oscillator.

Depending on which oscillator you choose(whether it is CCI, RSI or even your custom indicator) you may modify this part of the code:

int BARS= MathMax (rates_total-IndicatorCounted()-pivots_period, 1 ); for ( int i=BARS;i>= 0 ;i--) { indicatorBuffer[i]= iRSI ( _Symbol , PERIOD_CURRENT , 14 , PRICE_CLOSE , i); }





signal buffers



This indicator has four different buffers as below to keep track of signals generated. There is a signal whenever the corresponding buffer hold non-empty value.



SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,bull_reg_divBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 4 ,bear_reg_divBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 5 ,bull_hid_divBuffer); SetIndexBuffer ( 6 ,bear_hid_divBuffer);





inputs section



input int pivots_period= 5 ; input int alert_confirm_candles= 1 ;



Finding pivot highs and pivot lows in indicatorBuffer depends on pivots_period input. The bigger you choose this value it will search larger swings for possible divergences.

Another input is alert_confirm_candles which defines how many bars to wait for confirming a signal. Divergence indicators are mostly lagging and issue a lot of false signals. The bigger you choose this value it will wait more and the number of false signals reduce. It is a compromise whether you want on-time signals or you want confirmed ones.

Normally you are not allowed to apply pivots_period < 2.





Repaint issue

