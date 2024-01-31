Click here for MT4 version.

This is an indicator to calculate 14 types of moving averages based on close price.

The calculations are mostly based on pine script libraries.

Types included are:

SMA, EMA, WMA, VWMA,

RMA, DEMA, TEMA, ZLEMA,

HMA, ALMA, LSMA,

SWMA, SMMA, DONCHIAN



