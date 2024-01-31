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Indicators

Moving Averages-14 different types - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Yashar Seyyedin
Yashar Seyyedin

Yashar Seyyedin

4.9 (331)
Not available for jobs.
15 codes 88 topics 1334 comments
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All_MA.mq5 (12.06 KB) view
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This is an indicator to calculate 14 types of moving averages based on close price.

The calculations are mostly based on pine script libraries. 

Types included are: 

   SMA, EMA, WMA, VWMA,

   RMA, DEMA, TEMA, ZLEMA,

   HMA, ALMA, LSMA,

   SWMA, SMMA, DONCHIAN

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