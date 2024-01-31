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Moving Averages-14 different types - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is an indicator to calculate 14 types of moving averages based on close price.
The calculations are mostly based on pine script libraries.
Types included are:
SMA, EMA, WMA, VWMA,
RMA, DEMA, TEMA, ZLEMA,
HMA, ALMA, LSMA,
SWMA, SMMA, DONCHIAN
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