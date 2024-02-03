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Voitto Tappio Candle Gain Candle Loss MT5 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Voitto Tappio displays the gains and losses for all candles where the given threshold is surpassed. The values are calculated in points and percentage.
The indicator can calculate gain/loss in two modes: plain candlestick Close and Open difference, and as difference between current Close and previous Close.
You can set minimum change limits (for pips and percentage), change modes, and you can also control font color of the output numbers. The indicator is available for MT5.
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