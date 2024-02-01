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Candle Fitness - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Candlestick Fitness concept is used in coding HFT Algos based on population optimization algorithms.
This simple indicator hides those candles which are unfit e.g. body range (open-close of bear or close-open for bull) is not 75% of upper or lower wick range
the percentage of body wick comparison 75% is set by default input parameter and customizable by users.
Hiding unfit candles may help in further grouping and shuffle.
This is an indicator to calculate 14 types of moving averages based on close price.wd.Range_BB
Provides Bollinger Bands with calculating the range bandwidth as the difference in pips between the upper and lower Bands. Bollinger Bands appearance and behavior can be tailored by adjusting period, shift, deviation, and applied price, along with color and line style. The 'range/bandwidth information' label can be placed in the specified Sub-Window, allow to customize label positions. Overall, this indicator aids traders in visualizing market flexibility and volatility based on Bollinger Bands width.
Show candle gain and candle loss in percent.ATR Weighted Moving Averages
This is an indicator to calculate ATR Weighted moving averages.