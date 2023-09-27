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ATR Trailing Stop with 1 Buffer only - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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This is an edit of the Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop by Scriptor found here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20423.
It has 1 Buffer instead of 2 (1 Line instead of 2 Lines) . I was a fan of the original MT4-LevelStop-Reverse.v2 that was coded originally by Bruce Hellstrom (brucehvn), which used 1 Buffer. This one is the closet I have got to that indicator on MT5.
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