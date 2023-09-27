CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ATR Trailing Stop with 1 Buffer only - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Scriptor
Published by:
[Deleted]
Views:
14610
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This is an edit of the Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop by Scriptor found here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20423.

It has 1 Buffer instead of 2 (1 Line instead of 2 Lines) . I was a fan of the original MT4-LevelStop-Reverse.v2 that was coded originally by Bruce Hellstrom (brucehvn), which used 1 Buffer. This one is the closet I have got to that indicator on MT5.


ATR_Trailing_Stop_Loss_1_Buffer_GBPJPY_example

    Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for MT5 Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for MT5

    This is an mql5 Expert Advisor trading the breakouts and using Martin Gale risk management.

    Check for Market Open Hours Check for Market Open Hours

    This Include File checks for Market Open Hours. An EA to test it is also included.

    Double Bolling Band Signal Double Bolling Band Signal

    Let follow previous EA by this link https://www.mql5.com/en/code/46630

    Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/Modified - library for MetaTrader 5 Smooth Algorithms - Corrected/Modified - library for MetaTrader 5

    Smooth Algorithms fixed version plus Trade Algorithms plus full operational EA, plus two indicators . So you will get complete project where you be able to see example how to use and implement this libraries