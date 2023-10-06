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Double Bolling Band Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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1.Overview
The Double Bollinger Band Strategy makes use of two Bollinger Bands in order to filter entries and exits in the forex market.
The strategy aims to enter Buy (Sell) trades when price crosses above (below) 3σ (2 standard deviation . The strategy also
considers the 2σ (2 standard deviations) standard deviation level of the Bollinger Bands for making trade decisions.
Default paramenters :
2σ Bollinger Bands (20,2) : the simple moving average (20) and the number of standard deviations (2).
3σ Bollinger Bands(20,3): the simple moving average (20) and the number of standard deviations (3) .
Input paramenters
2. Long Entry
Open a Buy order When these 2 conditions are met:
- Condition1 : The Ask price crosses above the 3σ upper Bollinger Band (BB3UP).
- Condition2: If condition1 is OK. Check if the current price is within the range of the 2σ upper Bollinger Band (BB2UP) and 2σ lower Bollinger Band (BB2LO).
|3. Sell entry
|Open a Sell order When these 2 conditions are met :
|- Condition 1: the Bid price crosses below the 3σ lower Bollinger Band (BB3LO).
|- Condition 2: if condition 1 is OK. Check if the current price is within the range of the 2σ lower Bollinger Band (BB2LO) and 2σ upper Bollinger Band (BB2UP).
This is an edit of the Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop by MQL5 user @Scriptor found here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20423 . MT5 indicator .mql5 and .ex5 files, report any bugs, I'll fix.Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for MT5
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