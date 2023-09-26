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Breakout Martin Gale Expert Advisor for MT5 - expert for MetaTrader 5

Peter Mueller
Peter Mueller

Peter Mueller

4.7 (88)
I’m a 22-year-old Electrical Engineer with a strong background in programming (C,C++,C#,Python) and over five years of trading experience. Trading has become my passion, and I strive to develop high-quality expert advisors and utilities to help traders optimize their strategies.
11 products 2 signals 24 codes 2 topics 41 comments
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\MQL5\Include\
ExpertFunctions.mqh (7.82 KB) view
MartinGaleBreakout.mq5 (5.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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The "Martin Gale Breakout" strategy is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed for trading in the Forex market. This EA combines a breakout trading approach with elements of the Martin Gale money management system to optimize trading performance.

Input Parameters:

  • TakeProfPoints: This parameter allows you to set the Take Profit level in points for each trade.

  • BalancePercentageAvailable: Specify the percentage of your account balance that will be used for trading.

  • TP_Percentage_of_Balance: It determines the percentage of your account balance to be used as Take Profit for each trade.

  • SL_Percentage_of_Balance: This sets the percentage of your balance to be allocated as the Stop Loss for trades.

  • Start_The_Recovery: This parameter plays a crucial role in the recovery process, controlling when and how recovery measures are activated.

  • TP_Points_Multiplier: A multiplier for Take Profit points, allowing for flexible profit-taking strategies.

  • MagicNumber: An identifier unique to this EA, ensuring it can manage its own trades independently.

Strategy Highlights:

  1. Breakout Trading: The EA specializes in identifying breakout opportunities in the market, where price movements breach key levels.

  2. Dynamic Lot Sizing: Lot sizes are dynamically adjusted based on your account balance and risk preferences, following the Martin Gale money management principles.

  3. Loss Recovery: The EA includes a powerful recovery mechanism designed to recover losses by adaptively modifying trade parameters when necessary.

The main function that is used in this EA is the CalcLotWithTP() function which has 3 input parameters: Takeprofit, Startprice, Endprice. It calculates the volume needed for the trade so that it achieves the profit goal when it enters a trade at the Startprice and exits at the Endprice.

Everything in the code is commented, so that the understanding of it is made easier.

  

Backtest results with ideal parameters

Input values



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