Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Check for Market Open Hours - library for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 11712
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The MarketOpenHours.mqh file checks the Market Open Hours against the server time at the broker. Its input is only the Symbol name as string type. As a result you get a bool, true - the market is open, false - the market is closed. In the following image i show the Open Hours of my broker DarwinEx for the symbol EURUSD.
You can see how different these open times are on different weekdays. So here is your include file:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MarketOpenHours.mqh | //| Wolfgang Melz, wm1@gmx.de | //| https://melz.one | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Wolfgang Melz, wm1@gmx.de" #property link "https://melz.one" //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MarketOpenHours | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool MarketOpenHours(string sym) { bool isOpen = false; // by default market is closed MqlDateTime mdtServerTime; // declare server time structure variable datetime dtServerDateTime = TimeTradeServer(); // store server time if(!TimeToStruct(dtServerDateTime, // is servertime correctly converted to struct? mdtServerTime)) { return(false); // no, return market is closed } ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK today = (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK) // get actual day and cast to enum mdtServerTime.day_of_week; if(today > 0 || today < 6) { // is today in monday to friday? datetime dtF; // store trading session begin and end time datetime dtT; // date component is 1970.01.01 (0) datetime dtServerTime = dtServerDateTime % 86400; // set date to 1970.01.01 (0) if(!SymbolInfoSessionTrade(sym, today, // do we have values for dtFrom and dtTo? 0, dtF, dtT)) { return(false); // no, return market is closed } switch(today) { // check for different trading sessions case 1: if(dtServerTime >= dtF && dtServerTime <= dtT) // is server time in 00:05 (300) - 00:00 (86400) isOpen = true; // yes, set market is open break; case 5: if(dtServerTime >= dtF && dtServerTime <= dtT) // is server time in 00:04 (240) - 23:55 (86100) isOpen = true; // yes, set market is open break; default: if(dtServerTime >= dtF && dtServerTime <= dtT) // is server time in 00:04 (240) - 00:00 (86400) isOpen = true; // yes, set market is open break; } } return(isOpen); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
The first part checks for the weekday, Mon - Fri to allow opening trades and trailing stop during the week. In the switch command the actual server time is checked against the broker's symbol session.
Implications:
- If you run this script on every tick or every minute, it will give the exact open hours according to the broker's server like you see in the above image.
- If you run this script every 5 minutes on my broker account, it is correct only on Monday 00:05 - 00:00
- If you run this script on the open of each new bar, the first bar of every weekday get false, market closed also for the last bar on Friday
- If you run this script on PERIOD_D1, PERIOD_W1, PERIOD_MN1 it will not give a true signal for my broker because it runs at 00:00 and market open is at 00:04
ATR - Average True Range - beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5Symbol Filling Policy Determination
This function allows you to retrieve and return the filling policy of a symbol in MetaTrader 5. This is useful for making trading decisions based on the filling policy of a specific financial instrument.
This is an mql5 Expert Advisor trading the breakouts and using Martin Gale risk management.ATR Trailing Stop with 1 Buffer only
This is an edit of the Mod_ATR_Trailing_Stop by MQL5 user @Scriptor found here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/20423 . MT5 indicator .mql5 and .ex5 files, report any bugs, I'll fix.