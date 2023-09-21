MQL5 version of MQL4 indicator :

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25473

One of the "classics" but with a twist - unlike the built in fractals indicator, this one allows you to :

PS: also, the way how fractals are calculated does not prevent having fractal up and fractal down at the same bar and that is a correct way how it should be calculated. Limiting it to just one fractal per bar is introducing a bias that has no mathematical cause