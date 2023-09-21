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Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fractals - adjustable period and prices - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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Rajesh Kumar NaitHi, I'm Rajesh, a MQL Developer with a B.Tech in Information Technology. With over 12 years of programming experience, I've transitioned from being a PHP developer, specializing in web development, to a full-time MQL5 programmer and crypto trader. Having expert level experience in coding EA related
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- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
MQL5 version of MQL4 indicator :
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/25473
One of the "classics" but with a twist - unlike the built in fractals indicator, this one allows you to :
- adjust the fractals period (the built in fractal indicator is using period 5)
- chose prices for high and low (might be useful in some cases - in extreme whipsaw market conditions, for example)
PS: also, the way how fractals are calculated does not prevent having fractal up and fractal down at the same bar and that is a correct way how it should be calculated. Limiting it to just one fractal per bar is introducing a bias that has no mathematical cause
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