I did not understand the source of other Hull MA implementations, so i decide to implement it myself. It has four input parameters:

InpHmaPeriod = 20 InpColorKind = single_color InpColorIndex = color_index_3 InpMaxHistoryBars = 240

These parameters are self explanatory. The enumeration ENUM_COLOR_KIND switches between single and multi color, default is single color. In multi color, the Hull MA has another color for rising and a different one for falling values. In single color mode, the ENUM_COLOR_INDEX sets the single color of the Hull MA. In multi color mode, the default color is grey. On upslope the color is green and on downslope it is red. You can see it in the following two pictures.

The code:

enum ENUM_COLOR_KIND { single_color, multi_color }; enum ENUM_COLOR_INDEX { color_index_0, color_index_1, color_index_2, color_index_3, color_index_4, color_index_5, color_index_6 }; #property copyright "Copyright 2022 by W. Melz, wm1@gmx.de" #property link "https://melz.one" #property version "1.00" #property description "Implementation of my Hull Moving Average" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrGray , clrGreen , clrRed , clrBlue , clrGreenYellow , clrDodgerBlue , clrFireBrick #property indicator_width1 1 #property indicator_label1 "HMA" input int InpHmaPeriod = 20 ; input ENUM_COLOR_KIND InpColorKind = single_color; input ENUM_COLOR_INDEX InpColorIndex = color_index_3; input int InpMaxHistoryBars = 240 ; double valueBuffer[]; double colorBuffer[]; double fullWMABuffer[]; double halfWMABuffer[]; int hmaPeriod, fullPeriod, halfPeriod, sqrtPeriod, maxHistoryBars; int OnInit () { ENUM_INIT_RETCODE result = checkInput(); SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,valueBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,colorBuffer, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); SetIndexBuffer ( 2 ,fullWMABuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); SetIndexBuffer ( 3 ,halfWMABuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS ); IndicatorSetInteger ( INDICATOR_DIGITS , _Digits ); string shortName = StringFormat ( "HMA(%d)" ,hmaPeriod); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,shortName); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,shortName); fullPeriod = hmaPeriod; halfPeriod = fullPeriod / 2 ; sqrtPeriod = ( int ) round ( sqrt (( double )fullPeriod)); return (result); } ENUM_INIT_RETCODE checkInput( void ) { if (InpHmaPeriod <= 0 ) { hmaPeriod = 14 ; PrintFormat ( "Incorrect input parameter InpTestPeriod = %d. Indicator will use value %d for calculations." ,InpHmaPeriod,hmaPeriod); } else hmaPeriod = InpHmaPeriod; maxHistoryBars = InpMaxHistoryBars; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ArrayFree (valueBuffer); ArrayFree (colorBuffer); ArrayFree (fullWMABuffer); ArrayFree (halfWMABuffer); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if (rates_total < maxHistoryBars + hmaPeriod) return ( 0 ); int startBar; if (prev_calculated == 0 ) { startBar = rates_total - maxHistoryBars - hmaPeriod - 1 ; PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN , startBar + hmaPeriod); CalcHma(startBar,rates_total,close); } if (rates_total - prev_calculated == 1 ) { startBar = rates_total - 1 ; CalcHma(startBar,rates_total,close); } return (rates_total); } void CalcHma( int startBar, const int rates_total, const double &buf[]) { for ( int bar = startBar; bar < rates_total && ! IsStopped (); bar++) { double sum = 0.0 ; double wMA = 0.0 ; int wf = 1 ; int sumWf = 0 ; for ( int i = fullPeriod - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { sum += buf[(bar - i)] * wf; sumWf += wf; wf += 1 ; } wMA = sum / sumWf; fullWMABuffer[bar] = wMA; sum = 0.0 ; wMA = 0.0 ; wf = 1 ; sumWf = 0 ; for ( int i = halfPeriod - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { sum += buf[(bar - i)] * wf; sumWf += wf; wf += 1 ; } wMA = sum / sumWf; halfWMABuffer[bar] = wMA; sum = 0.0 ; wf = 1 ; sumWf = 0 ; for ( int i = sqrtPeriod - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { sum += ( 2 * halfWMABuffer[bar - i] - fullWMABuffer[bar - i]) * wf; sumWf += wf; wf += 1 ; } wMA = sum / sumWf; valueBuffer[bar] = wMA; colorBuffer[bar] = getColor(bar); } } double getColor( int bar) { double retval; if (InpColorKind == single_color) retval = InpColorIndex; else { retval = 0 ; if (valueBuffer[bar - 1 ] < valueBuffer[bar]) retval = 1 ; if (valueBuffer[bar - 1 ] > valueBuffer[bar]) retval = 2 ; } return (retval); }

Enjoy to use it.