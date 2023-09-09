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Drag and Drop Move StopLoss - script for MetaTrader 5

Chioma Obunadike
Chioma Obunadike

Chioma Obunadike

4.9 (202)
I'm an MQL4/5 developer
You can post a job for me: https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new?prefered=chiomaobunadike
6 products 1 article 8 codes 29 topics 245 comments
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7960
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
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Set StopLoss by just dragging and dropping script on the desired price level.



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    Drag and Drop Move TakeProfit Drag and Drop Move TakeProfit

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    Translating mouse click on chart into price value (Helper function) Translating mouse click on chart into price value (Helper function)

    This is a helper function which enables you to find the price of the symbol (the prices on the Y-axis) wherever you click the mouse on the chart. Using OnChartEvent, we don't have an MQL5 function in the API to do this, we can only obtain X and Y pixel values with mouse click.