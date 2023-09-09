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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Drag and Drop Move StopLoss - script for MetaTrader 5
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Set StopLoss by just dragging and dropping script on the desired price level.
Momentum code for beginners by William210
Momentum beginner tutorial to learn how to code in MQL5Signals and Probability class
With these classes you can create and test your signals runtime.
Drag and Drop Move TakeProfit
Set TakeProfit by just dragging and dropping script on the desired price level.Translating mouse click on chart into price value (Helper function)
This is a helper function which enables you to find the price of the symbol (the prices on the Y-axis) wherever you click the mouse on the chart. Using OnChartEvent, we don't have an MQL5 function in the API to do this, we can only obtain X and Y pixel values with mouse click.