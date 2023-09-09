With these classes you can create and test your signals runtime.

Set TakeProfit by just dragging and dropping script on the desired price level.

This is a helper function which enables you to find the price of the symbol (the prices on the Y-axis) wherever you click the mouse on the chart. Using OnChartEvent, we don't have an MQL5 function in the API to do this, we can only obtain X and Y pixel values with mouse click.